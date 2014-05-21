OCA Alliance to Demo Open Control Architecture at InfoComm 2014

- SAN FRANCISCO, CA — The OCA Alliance, a global consortium of companies developing the Open Control Architecture (OCA) as a media networking system, will demonstrate its flexible and robust standards-based open control of devices for the first time at this year’s InfoComm, set for June 18-20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
- In booth C11547, the Alliance will exhibit some of the first products implementing OCA from its member companies with technical experts on hand to explain and present the technology.
- “There has been significant work on the OCA control protocol to date. The InfoComm show is a great opportunity to present the results of that effort to the industry and to the public,” said OCA marketing workgroup chairman, Marc Weber of d&b audiotechnik. “For the first time in the history of the OCA Alliance, we will have a public booth at the InfoComm exhibition. The public InfoComm booth marks the next stage of the protocol, which is now becoming more tangible for the user with the first products from these manufacturers entering the market. We wanted to wait with a public booth until real products are available.”