Nureva Recruiting Dealers for HDL300 Conferencing System

Nureva is actively recruiting dealers in North America to complement Nureva’s current channel network and sell the company’s HDL300 audio conferencing system. To accelerate market adoption, the dealer program offers competitive margin to dealers throughout North America, with added margin for deal registration and special pricing on demo units.

The HDL300 system uses Nureva’s Microphone Mist technology to place 8,192 virtual microphones throughout the meeting room to pick up sound from any location. Enabled by real-time hardware, the system uses sophisticated algorithms to simultaneously process sound from all the virtual microphones to provide remote participants with a high-quality listening experience. All participants can be heard clearly, regardless of where they are in the room or the directions they are facing.

The HDL300 system is optimized for small to mid-sized meeting and collaboration spaces, and is designed to work with Skype for Business, Zoom, Blue Jeans, Cisco Spark, Cisco WebEx, GoToMeeting, Pexip Infinity Connect, and other common UCC platforms.

“We installed the HDL300 system in our larger studio room that is 25 feet by 12 feet (7.62m by 3.65m) and has a variety of surfaces, including glass walls, drywall, glass tables, and both laminate and carpeted floors,” said Allan Morse, director technical services support at I4C Consulting, one of Nureva’s dealers in Ontario, Canada. “We find the Nureva HDL300 system to be an outstanding, premium solution with great market potential.”

“During the beta and technical preview stages, the HDL300 system has proven itself to be a simple and powerful solution to the longstanding issues with audio conferencing,” said Frederic Arneodo, Nureva’s VP, global sales. “We’re excited to offer new dealers the opportunity to introduce this breakthrough product to their customers.”

The HDL300 system is available globally through a network of authorized dealers. The MSRP is $2,999 in the United States.