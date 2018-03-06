Nureva Appoints Neil Bullock to VP, Hardware and Operations

Nureva has promoted Neil Bullock to the role of VP, hardware and operations. Since joining Nureva in September 2017 as director, hardware engineering, Bullock has made strong contributions to the Nureva HDL300 audio conferencing system and improving capacity to meet an increase in sales. In his new role, he is responsible for overseeing the development, production, and logistics of all Nureva hardware products.

For more than 15 years, Bullock held increasingly responsible positions at SMART Technologies (begun by Nureva’s co-founders Nancy Knowlton and David Martin), starting as a mechanical engineer and rising to director, operations engineering, and in the process, helping the company become a global leader in interactive displays. Bullock is a professional engineer and holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Brigham Young University.

“I believe big things are in store for Nureva, and I’m excited to join an executive team that has a passion for solving customer problems,” Bullock said. “Together, we will imagine and build solutions that help customers improve collaboration and productivity around the globe.”