NSCA’s Winter 2014 Electronic Systems Outlook

- NSCA’s Electronic Systems Outlook has been updated for Winter 2014, and includes information based upon actual data from January through November 2014, and forecasted information for the remainder of the year and on in to 2015.
- Free to all NSCA members, and available to non-members for $399, the new report provides updated indicators of fresh business opportunities by tracking new construction starts and renovations in the commercial buildings sector.
- In this Winter 2014 edition, NSCA’s Electronic Systems Outlook provides an updated look at construction data by markets and systems. New to the report are four regional U.S. breakouts, which offer market-specific outlooks in different parts of the country. Overall, the construction forecast remains cautiously optimistic, with a projected 7% improvement in overall construction put in place for 2015.
- Markets in the private sector are improving faster than those that rely heavily on government budgets, such as education, highway, and water construction projects. NSCA and FMI project growth for all markets, with the biggest increases in manufacturing, commercial, and lodging construction.
- The average CCI (consumer confidence index) has remained fairly constant from six months ago. Since Q1 2014, we’ve been on a steady upward trend. Unemployment rates are still trending downward, and construction unemployment rates nearly match those of the national rate for the first time since the 1950s.
- The Winter 2014 Electronic Systems Outlook report provides detailed information regarding how much these numbers are increasing or decreasing, and which factors are affecting the data.
- “2015 looks to be a great year for the systems integration industry,” says NSCA Executive Director Chuck Wilson. “For the first time in many years, all vertical markets are projected to show increases. To get the most from these reports, we’ve established a Business Resource Center with a team of industry professionals who can help incorporate this data into strategic and business plans. Contact your NSCA member services representative for details.”
- Integrators can use the Winter 2014 Electronic Systems Outlook to benchmark sales numbers and prepare business valuations. Growth indicators can be used to determine incentive programs, reveal new markets that may have potential, and appropriately distribute resources. This forecast data can also be shared with financial advisors and lenders to prove the stability of systems integrators in the marketplace.
- The Winter 2014 edition of the Electronic Systems Outlook examines the current year to date, and serves as a projection for 2015. Previously, this report has been released each summer and winter. Moving forward, the report will be released each winter.
- The NSCA Electronic Systems Outlook is free for NSCA members. For non-members, the forecast can be purchased for $399. Non-members can also become NSCA members for $595 and receive this report as part of their membership package, which offers access to discounted education and training opportunities, updates on regional and national government affairs issues, free monthly industry webinars, other helpful industry research, and valuable savings opportunities with companies such as UPS and Office Depot.
- For more information about the Winter 2014 Electronic Systems Outlook, or to join NSCA, visit www.nsca.org or call (800) 446-NSCA.
