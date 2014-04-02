NSCA Education Foundation, Shure Raise 50k for Fundraising Challenge

- The NSCA Education Foundation announced that the fundraising challenge initiated by Shure Incorporated has been met, and more than $50,000 have been raised for the NSCA Education Foundation.
- Shure pledged a matching contribution of $25,000 in an effort to bolster the AV industry’s commitment to protecting the next generation of systems integration professionals. The challenge, issued in September 2013 and ending on March 1, 2014, was promoted through various industry media channels and grassroots fundraising efforts. Manufacturers and industry members stepped forward with donations for the NSCA Education Foundation, raising $15,400 by the end of February.
- During NSCA’s Business & Leadership Conference, Surgex pledged to bridge the remaining gap with a $10,000 donation. With its contribution, Surgex helped the industry reach this $25,000 challenge to secure the match offered by Shure. Present for the pledge were NSCA Education Foundation executive director Chuck Wilson, president of Surgex, Shannon Townley, and senior director of marketing for Shure Incorporated, Stephen Kohler.
- “Our company has always placed a high priority on being a good corporate citizen,” said Sandy LaMantia, president and CEO of Shure. “It’s something that Mr. Shure established from the very beginning, and today remains as one of our core values. We are also deeply committed to education. This partnership with NSCA provides us with an opportunity to support the next generation of systems integrators and aid the continued growth of the commercial audio industry. We applaud our fellow manufacturers that joined us in this collaborative effort.”
- “The Foundation will use the contributions to provide opportunities for individuals to become further engaged in the industry through scholarships and access to NSCA’s regional events and the annual Business & Leadership Conference,” sad Chuck Wilson from NSCA.
- Shannon Townley added, “Surgex has long been a supporter of the NSCA Education Foundation, as well as a proponent of building a solid corporate and industry culture. We applaud Shure for initiating the challenge, and we are happy to be in a position to respond.”
- The next major event for the Foundation and its fundraising will be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2014 from 8:30-11:30 PM at the Hard Rock Hotel’s Club Vanity in Las Vegas as the Drunk Unkles take the stage during InfoComm14.