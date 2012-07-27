STRATACACHE Opens Digital Menu Board Customer Experience Center

- STRATACACHE has launched its Digital Menu Board (DMB) Experience Center at its Dayton, OH headquarters.
- Covering 8,000 square feet with over 20 different current and future DMB systems, STRATACACHE’s DMB Experience Center is designed to provide a hands-on evaluation, comparison and testing environment of numerous technologies available for quick-service and fast-casual restaurants.
- Visitors to the center can mock up their exact requirements, test with focus groups and determine what layout looks best within their specific environment while validating the requisite physical and financial models necessary for success.
- From feature boards to 8-panel array systems, kiosk ordering, mobile interactive, digital play and cutting-edge outdoor solutions, the DMB Experience Center displays products and features included in STRATACACHE DMB solutions. The DMB Experience center also showcases a selection of display options and types (Standard Bezel, Super Narrow, CCFL, LED, High Availability, High Brightness, Outdoor, etc.) from multiple manufacturers, ranging in size from 12 to 82 inches.
- “We recognize that there are a lot of questions about what DMB solution is right for the customer and that there is no one-size-fits-all approach for a DMB solution,” said Chris Riegel, STRATACACHE CEO. “The DMB Experience Center offers customers the ability to see their desired DMB layout exactly as it would look in their environment.”
- The grand opening of STRATACACHE’s DMB Experience Center aligns with the increasing demand for alternative menu labeling options to comply with new nutritional and caloric menu labeling laws mandated by the United States Food and Drug Administration.
- With new regulations, including disclosing the number of calories in each standard menu item, many foodservice establishments are shifting from static menu boards to digital menu boards. Digital menu boards allow instantaneous menu changes and don’t incur printing fees and lag times each time a menu item needs to be updated.
- “We invite anyone interested in learning more about how digital signage and digital menu boards can impact their business to visit the center,” Riegel said.
