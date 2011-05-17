SpinetiX Red Herring Award

- Swiss Digital Signage manufacturer, SpinetiX has announced it has been selected as a Finalist for Red Herring's Top 100 Europe award, a prestigious list honoring the year’s most promising private technology ventures from the European business region.
- “SpinetiX have this year alone launched the Fusion software embedded in their Hyper Media Player Devices as well as a new HD player for digital signage applications, the HMP200,” says Serge Konter, Marketing Manager at SpinetiX.
- The Red Herring editorial team selected the most innovative companies from a pool of hundreds from across Europe. The nominees are evaluated on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, quality of management, execution of strategy, and integration into their respective industries.
- Finalists for the 2011 edition of the Red Herring 100 Europe award are selected based upon their technological innovation, management strength, market size, investor record, customer acquisition, and financial health. During the several months leading up to the announcement, hundreds of companies in the telecommunications, security, Web 2.0, software, hardware, biotech, mobile and other industries completed their submissions to qualify for the award.
- The Finalists are invited to present their winning strategies at the Red Herring Europe Forum in Amsterdam, May 23-25, 2011. The Top 100 winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony the evening of May 25 at the event.
- For information about SpinetiX product:
- http://www.spinetix.com
