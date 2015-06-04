NewTek TriCaster Mini

The What: NewTek’s TriCaster Mini is the world’s most complete and compact multimedia studio. The ultra-portable system enables businesses to transform an ordinary presentation into engaging multimedia content that looks like network-style TV. The 10-pound appliance is easily carried in a backpack, along with keyboard, mouse, desired HDMI cameras, and optional display monitor.

The What Else: Users can stream content live, publish to social media or upload to a website from the office, an event, or any location with an Internet connection. The sleek design, support for virtually any camera, and comprehensive toolset make TriCaster Mini easy to carry in one hand, setup, create and share content.