RDL Introduces New Mounting Options for Middle Atlantic Half Racks

- RDL has introduced new group of mounting options designed to fit the new Middle Atlantic HRF series of half racks as well as other 10 5/8-foot half racks.
- These new mounting options increase the versatility of RDL’s most popular product series, RDL says. Half racks provide a smaller foot print than a traditional 19-inch equipment rack and the compact nature of RDL’s products allows for high-density mounting in the smallest of spaces.
The new half rack mounting brackets from RDL provide mounting for the following RDL product series:
Product Series Model
Maximum CapacityMSRP
STICK-ON STR-H6A 6 Units $145.15
RACK-UP RU-HRA1 1 Unit $33.34
TX Series TX-HRA3 3 Units $35.79 HALF-RACK HR-HRA1 1 Unit$50.83 HD Series HD-HRA1 1 Unit$60.46
FLAT-PAKFP-HRA Varies
$64.36
EZ Series EZ-HRA33 Units
$48.77