New LG SuperSign TV for Digital Signage

- LG SuperSign TV is the successor of the EzSign TV that delivered digital signage solutions to thousands of businesses. The SuperSign TVs (LY540S series) are available in 42", 47", 55" and 65" class sizes. With added features such as remote monitoring and scheduling, installing digital signage for business is even easier.
- The TV is cost effective, with no need to buy a media player. Signage content can be created by using a PC and the free SuperSign Lite software. The free SuperSign Lite software also allows users to make revisions on the fly.
- Content editing is quick and easy by selecting one of the pre-made templates. Users can simply add images and text to it to finish customization.
- The TV will also display real-time urgent messages to customers via Supersign TV's network functionality.
- There are also options to transfer content by using a USB flash drive and plug it in to the SuperSign TV to run it.
- Lastly, the SuperSign TV offers the option of remote management by remotely monitoring and controlling up to 50 SuperSign TVs with a PC connected to internet.
