Lab X Launches Xavity AVB Connectivity

- Audio Video Bridging platform provider Lab X Technologies has launched Xavity AVB connectivity. Xavity provides turnkey AVB platforms for an expanding list of silicon devices for use in AVB-enabled audio, video, and switching products.
- Xavity enabled platforms currently include Xilinx FPGAs, Analog Devices’ Blackfin, and Marvell SoCs. Xavity is at the heart of high channel, high performance AVB endpoint products shipping from manufacturer licensees Avid Technology, Biamp Systems, Harman, Meyer Sound, plus a number of soon to be announced Xavity licensees. Lab X’s own Titanium 411 ruggedized AVB bridge, which has been shipping more than a year, is powered by Xavity.
- “As culmination of dozens of man-years of cutting edge development, extensive testing, and field hardened early deployments, Xavity is our brand name for our multiple audio and video AVB solutions,” said Lee Minich, president of Lab X Technologies. “Xavity is proof-positive of Lab X’s AVB technology leadership, and our path to AVnu certified interoperable, royalty free, standards-based AV networking.”
- Xavity ensures open AVB standards on multiple turnkey platforms for equipment manufacturers of audio and video media network-enabled devices. Xavity also includes must-have features such as glitch-free stream redundancy, cross platform standardized APIs, and a single network connection for guaranteed AV media as well as legacy network control / data.
- “With the launch of Xavity, we announce to our licensees and the AV networking ecosystem that Xavity bridge and professional audio endpoint reference designs are first in line for the opening AVnu Alliance certification programs,” added Minich.
- Xavity will be demonstrated on the AVnu Alliance Pavilion (#7K190) at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE 2013) January 29th – 31st at the RAI convention center in Amsterdam, NL.