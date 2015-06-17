New Barco Media Servers at InfoComm

- Barco has launched its XPR range of 4K media servers. The offering adds 4K capabilities, user-friendliness and preview functionalities to Barco’s list of end-to-end visualization solutions. The Barco Media Servers range will be available in three versions: the XHD-200, XHD-400, and the XPR-600. The XHD series are shipping now, whereas the XPR series will ship from end of September 2015 onwards.
- The XHD and XPR media servers pack tools needed to cover video professionals’ entire workflow, from design through to operation. Controls facilitate user-friendly operation, even with multi-screen set-ups.
- Barco Media Servers are equipped with the Projection Study tool, a solution that allows users to design a 3D projection mapping of a building or any other surface and subsequently show the optimal projector set-up locations and lens options. 3D design capability and visualization allows preview and adjustment of both pre-rendered and real-time content and deploying it in physical space.
- Barco’s media server hardware comes standard with the X-Agora software suite. Fully scalable and compatible with all popular media formats, the suite supports connectivity with various input types and controls. A projection mapping tool makes it possible to deploy content onto most surfaces. The latest software release now also adds connectivity with market standards, DMX using ArtNet and CITP. The media system captures and processes data in real time, thus creating interactive content for various types of displays. Barco Media Servers provide a scalable platform where multiple servers can be linked together and synchronized.