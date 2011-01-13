Haivision’s CoolSign at ISE

- Haivision, provider of end-to-end H.264 IP video solutions, has announced that it will showcase its newly acquired CoolSign digital signage technology for the first time at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2011 in Amsterdam, Feb. 1-3. CoolSign technology has led the digital signage market for more than a decade, providing comprehensive software solutions for mission-critical, enterprise-ready signage deployments. At ISE 2011, Haivision will demonstrate how its existing line of IP video systems combine with CoolSign technology to deliver intelligent video, graphics, and data easily and securely to any desktop, display, digital frame, and mobile device.
- "Until now there has been a dividing line between video streaming and the world of digital signage, forcing integrators and their customers to jump between platforms and products for different visual communication applications," said Peter Maag, executive vice president at Haivision Network Video. "At ISE 2011, we will demonstrate how the addition of CoolSign digital signage technology to our portfolio positions Haivision as the only company capable of delivering end-to-end technology solutions for enterprise communications across all media delivery platforms and networks. This represents a major step forward in terms of simplifying integration challenges and managing what is displayed on screens everywhere and anywhere."
- CoolSign is a feature-rich signage solution that incorporates sophisticated and patented technology to control, schedule, distribute, display, and monitor digital media. A mature technology that can scale to meet the demands of digital signage deployments of any size, CoolSign can manage media displays from complex video walls, to synchronized flat panels, to highly distributed picture frames. Initially launched more than 12 years ago, CoolSign boasts a very large installed base of networks and players at premier clients, covering a broad spectrum from retail to corporate to pure-play digital-out-of-home advertising (DOOH) networks.
- "The cost and headaches involved in reconciling different systems to create a comprehensive media delivery solution are simply too much for most integrators," said Lou Giacalone Jr., CoolSign founder. "Haivision's unique ability to offer a single-vendor solution that addresses streaming, signage, store-and-forward, and interactive applications simply and cost-effectively makes our company the true leader within the marketplace."
- Today, integrators can immediately benefit from the CoolSign/Haivision synergy. For local deployments, CoolSign is ideal as a "channel" within a Furnace IPTV deployment, available to all users on demand or managed centrally and delivered to low cost Stingray HD set-top boxes. Going forward, Haivision products will blur the distinction between video, graphics, and data within highly controlled and interactive user media solutions.
- ISE attendees can learn more at the Haivision booth, 10L136.
