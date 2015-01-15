NEC’s Richard Ventura Named Treasurer/Secretary of DSF

- NEC Display Solutions of America announced that Richard Ventura, Vice President of Business Development and Solutions, has been elected Treasurer/Secretary of the Digital Signage Federation’s (DSF) Executive Committee.
- Ventura brings 14 years of experience within the NEC sales organization, focusing on display solutions, display technologies and projectors. He manages the business development in key vertical markets and solutions strategies at NEC. Ventura also currently sits as chair of the Advocacy & Outreach Committee for the DSF whose mission is to facilitate relationships with other industry organizations, supply industry experts to represent the digital signage industry in speaking engagements, and advocate on behalf of the industry via speaking opportunities and social media to help build new relationships internally and externally within the industry.
- “I am excited to continue working with such a distinguished group of individuals at the DSF,” Ventura said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to assist in guiding the future of the digital signage industry, while continuing to push the digital signage innovation envelope across multiple verticals.”
- The DSF Board of Directors is comprised of industry leaders who volunteer their time to help further the establishment of the federation. The executive committee within the Board of Directors is responsible for the strategic direction of the association.
- In his time at NEC, Ventura has assisted with numerous client relationships and has worked with various campaigns, earning him more than 12 internal awards. Ventura holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Minnesota-Morris and master’s degree in business administration from Hamline University.