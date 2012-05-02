NEC's Ventura, Oliver Vagner, to Head DSF Outreach

The Digital Signage Federation has announced that Rich Ventura of NEC Displays and Oliver Vagner of Solution Forge, LLC, will co-chair the DSF’s Advocacy and Outreach (A&O) Committee for 2012.

The A&O Committee creates programs and activities that target specific “growth” vertical industry groups to improve the visibility, understanding and appreciation of the digital signage industry in each sector, according to the Warrenton, Va.-based organization. The committee works through its subcommittees to develop and publish industry guides, stage webinars to help educate targeted end-user communities in the hopes of confirming and expediting their commitment to digital signage, and participate in industry-related events to provide exposure for the digital signage industry.

Industry verticals that have been identified as strong growth areas for the digital signage industry and are therefore a focus of the A&O Committee’s efforts, include: Advertising Agency professionals, College & University Administrators & Technologists, Retailers, Restaurant Owners & Operators, and Healthcare and Financial Administrators & Technologists. Program curricula will shortly be available for each end user group, but industry resource guides have already been published and posted on the DSF website to provide a checklist reference for professionals in all of the forgoing end-user categories.

“The A&O Committee is focused on those sectors that industry research has identified as the biggest opportunities for DS expansion in the next 12 to 18 months. We are committed to supporting and encouraging that growth to help drive business to our member companies,” said Rich Ventura, director of sales - vertical solutions for NEC Display and DSF’s restaurant sub-committee chair.

“Our mission is to help professionals in each industry group better understand the benefits of digital signage and the positive impact it can have on their bottom line. There are countless industry studies that substantiate an investment in digital signage and how it can be used to improve profitability through engagement. The A&O Committee’s goal to help ensure our long term success as an industry,” said Oliver Vagner, principal architect of Solution Forge, LLC, and DSF’s retail sub-committee chair.