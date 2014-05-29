NEC X464UNV

NEC Display Solutions of America announced the addition of a lower cost, ultra-narrow bezel display and two video wall bundles for all-in-one, easy-to-configure digital signage solutions.

The X464UNV is a reduced brightness LED backlit display ideal for the cost-conscious. The 2x2 (X464UNV-TMX4P) and 3x3 (X464UNV-TMX9P) LCD TileMatrix Digital Video Walls leverage four and nine X464UNV displays, respectively, with the full adjustment capabilities of the pull-out mounts. This mounting system allows for simple installation with perfect alignment and access for servicing the video walls.

The 46-inch X464UNV's ultra-narrow bezel allows for a screen-to-screen distance between two neighboring X464UNV displays of only 5.7 millimeters. The barely discernable transition gap between displays ensures a homogenous picture across the matrix. Minimal bezel widths also help avoid interruptions of the displays.

"We're adding to our portfolio of video wall bundles as a result of their popularity with customers," said Rachel Karnani, senior product manager of large-screen displays at NEC Display Solutions. "Video walls can be an important component to an overall branding strategy. The X464UNV ultra-narrow displays and the pullout mounts that comprise these bundles offer a simple and cost-effective video wall solution."

The X464UNV display, and X464UNV-TMX4P and X464UNV-TMX9P video wall bundles include the following features:

• Professional-grade LCD panels, advanced thermal protection and sealed panel design for the most formidable digital signage industry requirements

• LED backlighting technology, which improves power consumption and allows for a slimmer depth

• 500cd/m2 maximum brightness combined with full HD resolution, which will capture the attention of audiences

• TileMatrix technology, which allows for easy manipulation of a single picture to 2x2 or 3x3 formats

• Auto Tile Matrix capabilities, which reduce set up times and therefore cost

Full connectivity with DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI-D digital inputs, and ethernet with automated email notifications for diagnostic purposes

• Standard on-site warranty service for all included displays

The X464UNV, X464UNV-TMX4P and X464UNV-TMX9P will be available this month. Contact your reseller or distributor for latest pricing.