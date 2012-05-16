Sorting Out Media Players: May 30th

David Keene– “Media Players: Good, Better, Best… Why we need them all”– I can’t remember such good title for a technology Webinar. We’ve written about Media Players in Digital Signage magazine, but in the May 30th webinar, you’ll get the perspective of a company that sells them– not one brand or line, but a variety of offerings.

Find out why we need them all on May 30th, at 2:00 pm EDT, for an interactive webcast that will cover the following:

• Benefits and differences in consumer grade players versus embedded solutions

• Why leveraging a large eco system of suppliers makes your job easier

• How Microsoft Windows Embedded ensures for quicker and more secure signage deployments

• Quick update from Intel on OPS, the role and significance they see being played by integrated solutions moving forward to help address the historical fragmentation of the DS market

Presenters:

FEATURED SPEAKERS

Scott Silverstein

Corporate Supplier Manager

Arrow Electronics

John Coyne

Sr. Partner Technology Manager

Microsoft

Ravi Sirigineedi

North America Visual Retail Marketing Manager

Intel Retail Solutions