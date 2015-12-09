NEC Display Solutions Names Jennifer Cheh as Vice President of Marketing

NEC Display Solutions of America, a provider of commercial LCD display and projector solutions, appointed Jennifer Cheh, as Vice President of Marketing on Monday. Cheh previously served as Director of Marketing Operations for North America at Motorola Solutions.

She brings more than 20 years of business-to-business and channel marketing experience to NEC, where she will be responsible for driving marketing strategies, as well as programs and initiatives to generate demand in display solutions.

"Jennifer has a proven track record of developing winning marketing strategies in the technology industry, improving customer demand, and guiding business operations," said Todd Bouman, President and CEO of NEC Display Solutions. "The way people engage and interact with digital information is evolving rapidly, thanks to NEC's influence. Under Jennifer's leadership, NEC will connect with partners and customers in such industries as retail, hospitality, transportation, and education on a profound level, helping them find the display solutions that will enhance their businesses and build deeper relationships."

Over nearly two decades of service with Motorola, Cheh has developed a diverse background, with expertise in channel development and customer relationship management.

"NEC Display is driving the display industry with its expansive portfolio of products, strategic solutions for partners, and deep network of services and support capabilities,"" Cheh said. "NEC is focused not only on offering industry-leading products, but also comprehensive solutions and strategies that ensure its partners maximize their use of technology. I look forward to expanding our connections with customers and partners to bring them innovative digital solutions that will change the ways people interact with information.""

Cheh earned her MBA in Finance from Loyola College and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from Pennsylvania State University.