NEC Display Intorduces Filter-Free LCD Laser Projectors

NEC Display Solutions of America announced the NP-PA653UL and NP-PA803UL installation projectors, the world’s first filter-free LCD laser models on the market.



The projectors’ laser light sources and sealed optical engines prevent the accumulation of dust particles and give users 20,000 hours of maintenance-free performance. Delivering 6,500 lumens and 8,000 lumens of brightness, respectively, the PA Series projectors give schools, museums, corporations, retailers and other organizations clear, readable images, and high, consistent light output.

NEC Display’s filter-less operation represents both a technical design and an industry breakthrough. Facing less projector downtime and fewer service repairs, users can maximize their technology investments and the applications available to them.

“Built on innovation, NEC Display is always exploring ways to reduce downtime and elevate the user experience,” said Richard McPherson, Senior Product Manager of Projectors at NEC Display. “With no lamps or maintenance required, users get to enjoy the PA Series’ consistent color and uniform brightness while focusing their attention on advancing creative, educational and business objectives.”

Among the other benefits of the new PA Series WUXGA projectors improved picture processing capabilities with NEC’s unique Scaler Chip, which manages a 4K/60p input and shares signal output with multi daisy-chained connected projectors and added image-noise reduction, de-interlacing, scaling and full 10-bit color processing for better overall viewing experience. The series also includes a variety of inputs and outputs and flexible installation options with 360-degree positioning support in any direction.