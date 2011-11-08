AV Technology Releases Free Guide to IP-Based AV Control

AV Technology Magazine's special Technology Manager's Guide to IP-Based AV Control is now available. The guide explores the origins of IP-based AV control, current offerings, user interfaces, and how to verify an IP address.

The pages in this free guide are an essential primer for end-users and tech managers looking to increase their understanding of IP-based control and how it can impact a facility's budget.

Learn key insights from Evolve Technologies' Dave Sobel and Control Concepts' Steve Greenblatt. Editors investigate cloud systems and the (arguably inevitable) evolution of AV control into the cloud. Read the pros and cons of IP control of AV and review a definitive comparison chart of current solutions.