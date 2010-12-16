>>> Compare And Contrast
SCN concludes each year with the publication of an outlook on the state of commercial AV integration businesses. The annual SCN Top 50 Systems Integrator listing sets the benchmark by which many comparisons are made—providing another viewpoint on the health and prosperity of companies that make up a very diverse industry. While regional factors, specialties, and countless other variables make it difficult to quantify the success of companies, it must be noted that these leading integrators set the pace for the AV firms both large and small. The decisions members of the Top 50 make, and the work that they do, are in some way linked to all that is accomplished in the field each day. Large or small, every company has a bottom line to think about, and how they achieve a healthy balance sheet is what we focus on at SCN.
In a year when more companies were going after each and every project, competition was fierce, but the camaraderie of this close-knit industry continues to flourish. After all, this is an industry of specialists who are passionate about the work they do.
So, with that, SCN presents the 2010 Top 50 Systems Integrators in the U.S. and Canada, ranked here by projected systems integration revenue for 2010. As some companies are also involved in other segments of AV business, we ask entrants to separate their commercial AV systems installation revenue from total revenue.
As always, Top 50 submissions are voluntary. The chart ranks those willing to share their internal numbers to establish an industry snapshot. While the bottom line is important, the Top 50 chart is only one way to view an industry where success is determined by more than mere numbers. There is much to learn from how every company operates, and we look forward to continuing to provide the commercial AV business with an in-depth look at the inner workings of its finest companies in 2011.
-Kirsten Nelson
1 AVI-SPL
Tampa, FL | 866.559.8197 | avispl.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$421.9M/$268M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$490.5M/$310M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
4,150/1,400/34/48 combined (between AVI, SPL, and AVI-SPL)
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
AV systems integration, videoconferencing and services, rental and staging/AMX, Biamp, Crestron, Epson, NEC, Smart, Canon, Chief, ClearOne, Digital Projection, InFocus, LG, Liberty Wire and Cable, Middle Atlantic Products
2 THE WHITLOCK GROUP
Richmond, VA | 800.726.9843 | whitlock.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$131M/$131M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$145M/$145M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
8,000/450/22/55
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Focused on design, engineering, project management, integration, remote monitoring, and on-site maintenance support/Cisco (Tandberg), Polycom, LifeSize, Crestron, Extron, AMX, SMART, NEC, Sony, Panasonic, Barco, Christie, Cyviz, Biamp, Chief, BCS, Masergy, Glowpoint
3 CCS PRESENTATION SYSTEMS
Scottsdale, AZ | 480.348.0100 | ccspresentationsystems.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$158M/$83M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$175M/$90M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
7,500/350/26/20
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Design, integration, installation, service, and training on AV equipment, videoconferencing, control systems, and more/NEC, Mitsubishi, Epson, Panasonic, Christie, Smart, AMX, Crestron, Altinex, Polycom, Tandberg, LifeSize, Sanyo, Samsung
4 ELECTROSONIC
Burbank, CA | 888.343.3604 | electrosonic.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$101M/$81M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$113M/$90M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
700/400/15/46
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Integrated AV systems, including consultancy, technical design, maintenance, and operational support
5 DIVERSIFIED SYSTEMS
Kenilworth, NJ | divsystems.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$83M/$83M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$90M /$90M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
378/130/4/17
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Turnkey design, engineering, and installation of advanced AV and broadcast systems/AMX, Crestron, Extron, Christie Digital, Sony, Evertz
6 HB COMMUNICATIONS
North Haven, CT | 800.243.4414 | hbcommunications.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$88M/$80M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$100M/$88M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
900/280/7/64
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
System integration, broadcast sales, videoconferencing sales and hosting, and unified communications/Cisco, Polycom, Extron, Crestron, Sony, Panasonic, Sonic Foundry, Avid, AMX, Barco
7 AVI SYSTEMS
Minneapolis, MN | avisystems.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$77.1M/$77.1M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$87M/$87M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
1,380/235/14/36
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
AV and videoconferencing systems design, integration, and support/Over 400
8 ROSCOR CORPORATION
Mount Prospect, IL | 847.299.8080
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$90M/$90M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$85M/$85M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
275/150/5/93
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
AV systems design, consulting, system integration, service, managed services/Sony, Panasonic, JVC, Crestron, AMX, Extron, Christie, Ikegami, GVG, Miranda, Avid, Harris, Polycom, Tandberg, Sharp, LifeSize
9 XEROX AUDIO VISUAL SOLUTIONS
Norcross, GA | xeroxaudiovisual.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$90M/$82M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$90M/$83M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
1,500/175/12/29
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Design, engineering, installation, and service of AV, videoconferencing, and digital signage systems/NEC, Epson, Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Sanyo, Smart, Tandberg, Polycom, LifeSize, Crestron, AMX, Extron, Chief
10 FORD AUDIO-VIDEO
Oklahoma City, OK | fordav.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$53M/$53M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$60.5M/$60.5M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
405/260/7/37
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Design, installation, and service for sound, video, and lighting systems/Over 300 professional product vendors
11 VIDEO CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Somerset, NJ | 732.545.8000 | vca.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$60M/$57M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$63M/$60M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
2,200/115/3/39
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Sales, installation, engineering, project management, and service of AV, broadcast, post-production and studio projects/Polycom, Tandberg, Avid, Sony, Autodesk, Harris, Ross, NEC, Panasonic, Crestron, C-Nario, AMX, VBrick
12 IVCI
Hauppauge, NY | 631.273.5800
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$62.3M/$45M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$75M/$55M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
1,115/160/25/15
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Custom integration of videoconferencing and telepresence systems, AV equipment, and managed conferencing services/Cisco, Polycom
13 COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING
Newington, VA | 703.550.5800 | commeng.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$55M/$48M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$60M/$51M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
210/105/1/24
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Audio, video, and data communications, systems design and integration, product sales and service/All major broadcast and multimedia suppliers
14 YORK TELECOM
Eatontown, NJ | 866.836.8463 | yorktel.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$77.2M/$43M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$80M/$50.6M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
3,426/375/6/25
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Managed services, integration, B2B, interoperability exchange, videoconferencing, digital signage, unified communications/Cisco, Polycom, Vidyo, LifeSize, 3M, AMX, Accordent, Christie, Crestron, Extron, NEC, Samsung, Scala, Sonic Foundry, Sony
15 AUDIO VIDEO SYSTEMS
Chantilly, VA | 703.263.1002 | avsinc.net
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$37.5M/$37.5M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$46M/$46M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
450/110/2/18
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Design, engineering, systems integration, and maintenance of AV and control systems /Extron, Crestron, AMX, Polycom, Tandberg, Smart, Panasonic, NEC, Planar, Sharp, Christie, Chief
16 WASHINGTON PROFESSIONAL SYSTEMS
Wheaton, MD | 301.942.6800 | wpsworld.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$65M/$39M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$68M/$45M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
146/46/2/23
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Full-line AV contractor, sales, service, engineering, consultation, programing /Over 500 brands
17 AVIDEX
Bellevue, WA | avidexav.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$29M/$25M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$44M/$40M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
400/130/3/7
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
AV system design, engineering, installation, equipment sales, rentals, and servicing/AMX, Christie, Crestron, Extron, Panasonic, Polycom, Tandberg
18 TRITECH COMMUNICATIONS
Garden City, NY | 631.254.4500 | tritechcomm.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$36M/$36M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$38M/$38M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
200/80/4/8
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Design, engineering, systems integration, maintenance, and staffing/Audiovisual, communications, and security systems
19 ANDERSON AUDIO VISUAL
San Diego, CA | andersonav.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$31M/$31M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$37M/$37M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
1,900/130/7/14
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Design, integration, and support of commercial AV applications/Crestron, AMX, Polycom, Tandberg, Extron, ClearOne, Chief, Da-Lite, Samsung, LG, Epson, Panasonic, NEC, Draper, JBL, Audio-Technica, Shure, Biamp
20 VERREX
Mountainside, NJ | 800.883.7739 | verrex.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$29M/$26M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$35M/$33M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
175/140/11/64
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Strategic planning and consulting, systems design, systems engineering, project management, procurement, fabrication, control systems programming, and more/Authorized dealer for over 250 manufacturers
21 VERREX
Sterling, VA | 703.404.8900 | avitecture.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$29M/$29M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$33M/$33M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
350/92/1/31
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Budget analysis, system design, installation, commissioning, documentation, and training/Extron, Crestron, AMX, Christie, Mitsubishi, Sharp, NEC, Tandberg, Polycom, Lutron, Shure, Biamp, Crown Audio, ClearOne, Draper, Da-Lite, Stewart Filmscreen, Middle Atlantic, JBL
22 SPINITAR
La Mirada, CA | 800.722.6444 | spinitar.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$32M/$28M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$35M/$30.4M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
230/100/4/24
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
AV integration, custom design, installation, engineering, service support, digital signage, streaming media, and AV/IT integration/Extron, Tandberg, Christie, Mitsubishi, AMX, Cisco, Sharp, Panasonic, Liberty, Crestron, NEC, Accordent, Polycom, Chief, Scala, Biamp
23 COMPVIEW
Beaverton, OR | 800.448.8439 | compview.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$42M/$28M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$48M/$30M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
1,400/110/7/23
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Audio, video, and conferencing system integration and support including design, engineering, installation, programming, and managed services
24 ALPHA VIDEO & AUDIO
Minneapolis, MN | 952.896.9898 | alphavideo.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$36.5M/$36.5M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$30M/$30M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
950/84/4/40
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Sales, design, and integration of AV/IT systems and digital signage solutions/All major AV manufacturers and CastNET digital signage
25 DATA PROJECTIONS
Houston, TX | 713.781.1999 | dataprojections.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$43.3M/$27.4M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$45.1M/$28.9M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
1,300/135/6/23
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Videoconferencing, video streaming, digital signage, room control systems, projection and displays, and interactive technology/Polycom, VBrick, Crestron, Smart, Sanyo, Tandberg, Christie, Panasonic
26 ADTECH SYSTEMS
Sudbury, MA | 978.261.1077 | adtechsystems.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$26.8M/$25M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$30M/$28M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
500/85/4/20
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Commercial audio systems integration, residential design and install/Tandberg, Polycom, LifeSize, Crestron, Extron, Biamp, Revo, Christie, InFocus, Epson, Mitsubishi, Samsung, Hitachi, Sanyo, Atlas Technologies, JBL, Bose, Chief, Da-Lite
27 BLUEWATER TECHNOLOGIES
Southfield, MI | 800.344.6575 | bluewatertech.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$35M/$22M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$41M/$26M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
450/130/4/26
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Commerical AV systems integration, live-event staging, and national in-store solutions and services/Crestron, Christie, Barco, Extron, AMX, Samsung, Epson, Sharp
28 SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS
Cleveland, OH | 440.234.2604 | soundcom.net
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$21.1M/$21.1M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$26M/$26M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
610/87/4/40
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Design, installation, and integration of professional sound, video, security, and control systems and specialty healthcare communications systems/All major and numerous specialty product lines
29 DIGITAL NETWORKS GROUP
Irvine, CA | 949.428.6333
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$29.3M/$29.3M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$25.4M/$25.4M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
412/107/2/7
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Full-service AV design, engineering, programming, project management, installation, and support services/All major brands
30 SOUTH WESTERN COMMUNCIATIONS
Newburgh, IN | 812.477.6495
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$35M/$21.2M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$40M/$24.5M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
235/167/5/34
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
AV, telephony, data, fire/security, intercom, TV, instructional technology, media distribution, nurse call, infant protection, PLC, video visitation/Rauland, Mitel, EST, Cisco, MediaCAST, Promethean, HCI, Renovo, Omron, Wonderware
31 CORBETT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
Chantilly, VA | 703.631.3377 | ctsi-usa.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$23.2M/$23.2M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$24M/$24M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
250/110/1/41
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
AV and professional sound systems, healthcare and education communication systems/Rauland-Borg, Tandberg, Extron, Crestron, Ascom Wireless, Sanyo, AMX, 3M, Notifier, Shure
32 UNITED VISUAL
Itasca, IL | 800.780.1907 | unitedvisual.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$24.5M/$20.8M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$26M/$23M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
410/85/3/61
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Design, procurement, consulting, engineering, installation, programming and service of AV, videoconferencing, digital signage, smart classrooms, and related collaborative technologies/AMX, Biamp, Christie, Crestron, Crown, Epson, Extron, JBL, LifeSize, NEC, Sharp, Smart Technologies
33 SENSORY TECHNOLOGIES
Indianapolis, IN | 317.347.5252 | sensorytechnologies.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$21M/$21M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$21M/$21M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
650/58/5/5
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
AV integration, videoconferencing, managed services, telemedicine, telepresence, distance learning, digital signage, command and control/Tandberg, Cisco, Polycom, Crestron, AMX, NEC, Extron, Biamp, Hitachi, Barco
34 ALL PRO SOUND
Pensacola, FL | 800.925.9822 | designbuildperform.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$29M/$20M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$28M/$19M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
220/87/1/30
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Systems integration, AV systems design and installation, theatrical lighting systems installation, commercial and residential AV equipment sales, consulting/All major audio, video, and most lighting lines
35 ADVANCED AV
West Chester, PA | 877.696.7700 | advancedav.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$21.5M/$16.5M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$25M/$18.5M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
250/100/1/25
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Systems integration, digital signage, videoconferencing and telepresence, service and maintenance/Extron, KBZ, Christie, NEC, AMX, Crestron, Sony, Epson, Harris
36 OFFICE ENVIRONMENTS OF NEW ENGLAND
Boston, MA | 617.439.4900 | oene.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$16M/$16M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$18.5M/$18.5M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
360/50/4/32
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
System design, engineering, programming, project management, installation, field engineering, commissioning, onsite service, onsite staffing, training, documentation
37 SNADER AND ASSOCIATES
San Rafael, CA | 415.257.8480 | snader.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$32M/$13.5M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$34M/$18.4M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
150/70/4/35
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Broadcast and AV systems integrator and reseller, design, integration, programming, training, service/Sony, Panasonic, Christie, Harris, Extron Crestron, AMX, Polycom, Autodesk, GVG, Avid, Tandberg
38 AVW-TELAV AUDIO VISUAL SOLUTIONS, SYSTEM DESIGN AND INTEGRATION DIVISION
Montreal, QC, Canada | 800.868.6886 | avwtelav.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$11.6M/$11.6M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$18.2M/$18.2M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
250/50/18/50
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
AV consulting, design, installation, project management, and support services/Crestron, Christie, Sanyo, Panasonic, Samsung, AMX, Extron, Tandberg, Polycom and Biamp
39 SPORT VIEW TECHNOLOGIES
Brighton, MI | 248.437.0041
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$22M/$22M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$18M/$18M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
175/70/2/55
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Audio and visual, broadcast, surveillance, CCTV
40 VIDEO SYSTEMS OF THE CAROLINAS
Charlotte, NC | 704.527.9494 | videosystem.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$17.4M/$17.4M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$18M/$17.8M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
350/46/3/19
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
AV design/build system integrator, specializing in integrated videoconference and presentation systems/Tandberg, Polycom, LifeSize, Extron, Crestron, Mitsubishi, Sanyo, Sharp, Epson, Planar, Biamp, ClearOne, Kramer, Liberty, Draper, FSR
41 INTERACTIVE SOLUTIONS
Memphis, TN | 901.866.1474
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$13.5M/$13.5M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$17.5M/$17.5M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
400/61/2/14
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Audio- and videoconferencing, command and control, digital signage, education, healthcare, legal, content management, meeting rooms and more/Tandberg/Cisco, Polycom, Crestron, AMX, Kramer, Da-Lite, Sanyo, Ashly, Biamp, Chief, Draper, Elmo, Hitachi, KSI, LifeSize, Mitsubishi, Shure, Vaddio
42 VISTACOM
Allentown, PA | 610.791.9081 | vistacom.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$16M/$16M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$17M/$17M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
225/65/1/56
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Integration, design engineering, service/AMX, Crestron, Da-Lite, Draper, Extron, Lutron, Sonic Foundry, Panasonic, Polycom, Scala, JBL, Middle Atlantic, Sony, Tandberg, VBrick
43 TIERNEY BROTHERS
Minneapolis, MN | tierneybrothers.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$45M/$13M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$50M/$14M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
650/100/2/33
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
AV systems integration, videoconferencing and streaming, digital projectors, flat panel displays, AV communication solutions, and more /Smart, Epson, Tandberg, Polycom, Da-Lite, Extron, HP, InFocus, NEC, Optoma, Panasonic, Sanyo, VBrick, Liberty, Chief, Crestron, 3M
44 SIGNET ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS
Norwell, MA | 781.871.5888 | signetgroup.net
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$26.8M/$13.4M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$26M/$13.5M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
725/118/3/37
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Full systems integration, IP integration, communications, healthcare communications, integrated security, life safety/Rauland, Bosch, Hirsch, Genetech, NEC, Biamp, Crestron, Extron, EST
45 COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING COMPANY
Hiawatha, IA | 800.377.0271
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$26M/$13.4M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$26M/$13.5M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
850/175/8/64
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
AV, fire and security, healthcare communications, IT, and two-way communications/EST, Honeywell, Berk-Tek-Ortronics, Bose, EMC, Motorola, GE Healthcare, Lenel, Cisco, DVTel, React Systems, Microsoft, GarrettCom, Secure Care
46 R2W
Las Vegas, NV | 702.434.6500 | r2west.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$15.4M/$8.3M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$20M/$12.5M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
63/72/4/9
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Low voltage contractor, systems integrator, AV, security, surveillance, access control, control systems, large displays, custom-designed systems/Crestron, Sony, Yamaha, Meyer Sound, Christie Digital
47 ACCENT ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATORS
Bonita Springs, FL | 239.992.2223
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$14.1M/$11.5M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$15M/$12M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
250/70/4/10
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Design, implementation and installation, commissioning and programming, service and support/Crestron, Control4, Savant, JBL, Siemens, Lenel, GE, Axis, Bogen, AMX, Lutron, Yamaha, Biamp, VBrick, Pelco, Nexo
48 TOTAL VIDEO PRODUCTS
Mickleton, NJ | 800.447.0920 | totalvideoproducts.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$21M/$13.9M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$18M/$11M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
320/35/1/22
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
AV systems installation and design, support and maintenance, integration of telecommunications, digital signage, and more/Epson, Extron, AMX, Crestron, NEC, Panasonic, Sony, JBL, Smart, Polycom, Tandberg
49 BURST
Denver, CO | 888.472.2820
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$27.6M/$17M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$18M/$9.6M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
15/25/6/19
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
AV and broadcast equipment sales, AV and broadcast consultation, design, installation, and engineering/All major AV and broadcast manufacturers
50 PRESENTATION PRODUCTS
New York, NY | 212.736.6350 | presentationproducts.com
2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$6.4M/$6.4M
PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS
$9M/$9M
NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS
320/28/1/25
PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED
Consulting, engineering, project management, programming, installation/Smart, Crestron, Extron, Tandberg, Polycom, QSC, TOA, ClearOne, Shure, Revolabs, Panasonic, Draper
Profiles
AVI Systems
AVI Systems recently integrated this conference room at a Marshall Erdman and Associates location.
Since 1974, AVI Systems has successfully partnered with architects, contractors, consultants, executives, and educators to create electronic classrooms, training facilities, auditoriums, videoconference rooms, boardrooms, arenas, courtrooms, broadcast facilities, digital signage, and many other projects that incorporate audiovisual systems. AVI Systems is a full service audiovisual systems integrator that designs, engineers, installs, fabricates, and services leading edge technology with formalized and time tested procedures. It can take a project from its initial planning phase to design-build, to final training and continuing service. AVI Systems effectively and efficiently delivers high quality, user-friendly systems to its clients. Recognized throughout the audiovisual industry, AVI Systems is technology oriented and aggressively focused to stay on the leading edge.
CTSI
CTSI integrated this control room for a web hosting company.
Founded in 1969, Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. (CTSI) is a design, engineering, and systems integration firm providing the mid-Atlantic with custom, highly integrated audiovisual solutions for its customer board rooms, conference centers, command/operations centers, training rooms, auditoriums, and executive conference rooms. Its solutions include multi-location highly integrated video conferencing, audiovisual touch panel control systems, digital signage, briefing display systems, audio conferencing systems, and professional sound systems. With over 100 employees, CTSI is an established company with the resources and expertise to provide sophisticated design, installation, and programming, as well as maintenance and on-going support. CTSI’s commitment to the industry is its qualification as an InfoComm Diamond Level AV Solutions Provider meeting the necessary Design and Installation staffing and certification requirements. Its customers include the Pentagon, Terremark Worldwide, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Food and Drug Administration, Alexandria City public schools to name a few.
Data Projections
Data Projections is a leading audiovisual systems designer and integrator providing advanced communications products and technology solutions for a wide range of clients across the educational, governmental, and corporate environments. From system design to installation and product training to service and support programs, it connects its clients with customized end-to-end audiovisual solutions that are scalable, reliable, and above all, simple to use.
Diversified Systems
Diversified Systems recently integrated the Tonight Show’s audio mix room.
Diversified Systems was formed in 1993 as a multidisciplinary integration company serving the broadcast, audiovisual, RF, and IT industries. It provides turnkey solutions incorporating consulting, design, engineering, project management, equipment procurement, commissioning, training, and documentation. Clients span broadcast, Fortune 500, mobile production, universities, and government. With over 110 people dedicated to integration and services, Diversified has three full service integration locations, allowing it to provide superb service and support anywhere in the country. Corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, NJ, is a 20,000 square-foot facility able to stage several large projects simultaneously. Its West Coast facility is also 20,000 square feet, and is able to house and build production vehicles. Its mid-Atlantic office’s 5,000 square-foot facility was developed to serve the region.
Presentation Products
A Presentation Products installation at Pink Sheets OTC in Manhattan.
As a full service design build firm, Presentation Products has been a leading provider of audiovisual solutions for over 20 years. Serving the corporate, higher education, K-12, education, hospitality, government, military, and residential markets, it has the experience required to successfully deliver turnkey audiovisual solutions that best meet its clients’ needs. With offices in New York City, its staff of experienced professionals provides breakthrough thinking, custom-engineered systems, and innovative solutions to some of the world’s most admired organizations. Presentation Products has built a reputation of service excellence by being fully committed to its clients’ satisfaction from project inception through design, installation, and ongoing maintenance.
Roscor
Roscor integrated this widescreen display at Northwestern University.
Roscor has been providing AV products and solutions for more than 35 years with multi-disciplined expertise. It is headquartered in Mount Prospect, IL and it has branch offices in Farmington Hills, MI; Milwaukee, WI; Cincinnati, OH; and Jakarta, Indonesia. Its focus is to provide solutions to fulfill and exceed its customers’ objectives and requirements. It represents products from leading manufacturers of hardware and software, and provides value-added solutions. Its design objectives are to provide technology, intuitive operation, and easy maintenance. Roscor provides a full range of products and tailored solutions, including system and solution consultation, integration and installation, post installation support and service, technical personnel outsourcing, training, and remote system monitoring. Roscor’s staff includes manufacturer-trained and certified support and maintenance personnel, plus industry-certified engineers, programmers, and installers. The team of multi-disciplined engineers, installers, and project managers are focused on fulfilling its customer’s objectives on time and within budget.
SoundCom Systems
Since 1970 SoundCom Systems has been providing custom AV and specialty communication design and integration services. Sound and video has always been its specialty, and it provides custom solutions and superior service to the healthcare, corporate, education, and government markets. From its offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh, SoundCom has installed projects across the U.S., as well as in other countries. SoundCom provides a quality work environment for its employees and prides itself on its business ethics, quality, and professionalism. Its sales efforts are supported by a diverse group of engineers, technicians, and project managers. Its established internal procedures ensure maximum quality control and continual, responsible financial performance. It maintains a long list of industry certifications and high profile projects and has solid relationships with virtually every equipment manufacturer. SoundCom has experienced steady and profitable growth throughout the years.
Sport View Technologies
Sport View Technologies, along with its strategic partners, works to bring the very best solutions to its customers in the gaming, entertainment, racing, education, and hospitality industries. Solutions include audio and video systems, security and surveillance design and implementation, access control strategies and systems, hospitality in-room systems, interior and exterior signage packages, casino table gaming management and tracking, convention and conferencing design/build, interactive kiosk and wayfinding, telepresence, and control systems. With an extensive footprint of staff throughout the country, Sport View provides its clients and end users with both telephone and on-site support capabilities 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Having over 55 years of experience, the ability of Sport View Technologies to deliver a wide range of solutions is the hallmark of the service that it brings to all of its customers.
TriTech Communications
TriTech integrated this meeting room at a Fried Frank office location.
TriTech Communications is a leading technology systems integrator providing clients with a single source for design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of large, complex audiovisual, communications, and security systems. From needs assessment and engineering, to procurement and project management, to installation, staffing, and maintenance, TriTech delivers solutions on time and on budget. Its dedication to customer satisfaction is second to none. TriTech’s core geographic territory spans Virginia to Maine. The company’s corporate headquarters, engineering, and fabrication facility is located in Garden City, Long Island. The company operates regional operations centers in Washington D.C., New York City, and Boston. The company also serves several Fortune 500 clients throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, managing critical project installations via its national project team. TriTech’s client base spans all vertical markets including corporate, healthcare, education, government, and not-for-profit.
United Visual
United Visual’s headquarters in Chicago, IL.
United Visual creates a synergy of imagery and sound to produce a sensory experience bounded only by its clients’ imagination. Professional AV systems, skillfully designed and integrated by an experienced United Visual team, will infuse any organization’s communication strategies with vibrancy, clarity, and immediacy. The result is a consummate participatory experience from which presenters and audience alike come away with a new paradigm of knowledge and interactivity. United Visual offers a comprehensive array of practical solutions for a wide range of spaces utilizing innovative applications of proven technologies such as projection systems, high definition desktop video, digital signage, telepresence systems, audio conferencing, videoconferencing, audio and video recording and archiving, video streaming, distance learning, smart classrooms, sound and sound masking, rich media, and control systems.
Verrex
Founded in 1947, Verrex is a global design-build integrator and managed services provider of advanced conferencing, collaboration, and presentation technologies. Specializing in benchmark enterprise-level corporate solutions, clients engage Verrex to communicate, collaborate, and articulate locally and globally across an entire organization. It offers clients a high level of execution, broadest global footprint, universal standards, and a sophisticated portfolio of comprehensive services. Verrex expertise includes strategic planning and consulting, systems design, systems engineering, project management, procurement, fabrication, control systems programming, installation, service, and preventive maintenance programs, on-site staffing, managed conferencing, and VNOC services. A clear distinction in the market, Verrex’s approach draws from a proprietary quality management process that documents each stage in a successful design, system and service deployment. Refined over six decades, the Verrex Process ensures consistent best-in-quality standards regardless of project, challenge, or geography. Verrex has been family-owned for three generations, promoting a unique corporate culture that values camaraderie and peer mentoring.
Video Systems of the Carolinas
Video Systems’ headquarters in Charlotte, NC.
Video Systems of the Carolinas, founded in 1991, is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, with additional sales and technical support offices located in Greensboro, NC and Raleigh, NC. Through its affiliation with the USAV Group, it has a network of dealers to support installations in other markets. Video Systems is an InfoComm Diamond Certified AV integrator. Video Systems is a design-build firm specializing in pro AV presentation equipment, video-, and audioconferencing systems for business. Its goal is to be a one-stop solution for companies of all sizes who want the latest in audio and video equipment for their businesses. It integrates the best technology to create visionary and unique presentation environments. Video Systems maintains long-term relationships with its clients, giving them continued support and service over the years.
The Whitlock Group
The Victory Media Network is the first large-scale, outdoor digital arts gallery in the world, and the Whitlock Group worked on the installation.
The Whitlock Group is a premiere audiovisual systems integration and managed services company. It excels in enabling customers to succeed with unified communications and advanced collaborative solutions on an enterprise, national, and global basis. The Whitlock Group has been recognized as a leader in providing full-scale design, engineering, project management, integration, and maintenance support for audio/video, videoconferencing, telepresence, video streaming, digital signage, broadcast, and related multimedia solutions. As a founding member of the Global Presence Alliance, The Whitlock Group is qualified to provide turnkey technology solutions and support to mission-critical and high-profile projects. stay on the leading edge.