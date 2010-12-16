>>> Compare And Contrast

SCN concludes each year with the publication of an outlook on the state of commercial AV integration businesses. The annual SCN Top 50 Systems Integrator listing sets the benchmark by which many comparisons are made—providing another viewpoint on the health and prosperity of companies that make up a very diverse industry. While regional factors, specialties, and countless other variables make it difficult to quantify the success of companies, it must be noted that these leading integrators set the pace for the AV firms both large and small. The decisions members of the Top 50 make, and the work that they do, are in some way linked to all that is accomplished in the field each day. Large or small, every company has a bottom line to think about, and how they achieve a healthy balance sheet is what we focus on at SCN.

In a year when more companies were going after each and every project, competition was fierce, but the camaraderie of this close-knit industry continues to flourish. After all, this is an industry of specialists who are passionate about the work they do.

So, with that, SCN presents the 2010 Top 50 Systems Integrators in the U.S. and Canada, ranked here by projected systems integration revenue for 2010. As some companies are also involved in other segments of AV business, we ask entrants to separate their commercial AV systems installation revenue from total revenue.

As always, Top 50 submissions are voluntary. The chart ranks those willing to share their internal numbers to establish an industry snapshot. While the bottom line is important, the Top 50 chart is only one way to view an industry where success is determined by more than mere numbers. There is much to learn from how every company operates, and we look forward to continuing to provide the commercial AV business with an in-depth look at the inner workings of its finest companies in 2011.

-Kirsten Nelson

1 AVI-SPL

Tampa, FL | 866.559.8197 | avispl.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$421.9M/$268M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$490.5M/$310M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

4,150/1,400/34/48 combined (between AVI, SPL, and AVI-SPL)

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

AV systems integration, videoconferencing and services, rental and staging/AMX, Biamp, Crestron, Epson, NEC, Smart, Canon, Chief, ClearOne, Digital Projection, InFocus, LG, Liberty Wire and Cable, Middle Atlantic Products

2 THE WHITLOCK GROUP

Richmond, VA | 800.726.9843 | whitlock.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$131M/$131M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$145M/$145M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

8,000/450/22/55

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Focused on design, engineering, project management, integration, remote monitoring, and on-site maintenance support/Cisco (Tandberg), Polycom, LifeSize, Crestron, Extron, AMX, SMART, NEC, Sony, Panasonic, Barco, Christie, Cyviz, Biamp, Chief, BCS, Masergy, Glowpoint

3 CCS PRESENTATION SYSTEMS

Scottsdale, AZ | 480.348.0100 | ccspresentationsystems.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$158M/$83M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$175M/$90M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

7,500/350/26/20

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Design, integration, installation, service, and training on AV equipment, videoconferencing, control systems, and more/NEC, Mitsubishi, Epson, Panasonic, Christie, Smart, AMX, Crestron, Altinex, Polycom, Tandberg, LifeSize, Sanyo, Samsung

4 ELECTROSONIC

Burbank, CA | 888.343.3604 | electrosonic.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$101M/$81M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$113M/$90M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

700/400/15/46

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Integrated AV systems, including consultancy, technical design, maintenance, and operational support

5 DIVERSIFIED SYSTEMS

Kenilworth, NJ | divsystems.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$83M/$83M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$90M /$90M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

378/130/4/17

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Turnkey design, engineering, and installation of advanced AV and broadcast systems/AMX, Crestron, Extron, Christie Digital, Sony, Evertz

6 HB COMMUNICATIONS

North Haven, CT | 800.243.4414 | hbcommunications.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$88M/$80M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$100M/$88M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

900/280/7/64

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

System integration, broadcast sales, videoconferencing sales and hosting, and unified communications/Cisco, Polycom, Extron, Crestron, Sony, Panasonic, Sonic Foundry, Avid, AMX, Barco

7 AVI SYSTEMS

Minneapolis, MN | avisystems.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$77.1M/$77.1M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$87M/$87M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

1,380/235/14/36

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

AV and videoconferencing systems design, integration, and support/Over 400

8 ROSCOR CORPORATION

Mount Prospect, IL | 847.299.8080

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$90M/$90M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$85M/$85M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

275/150/5/93

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

AV systems design, consulting, system integration, service, managed services/Sony, Panasonic, JVC, Crestron, AMX, Extron, Christie, Ikegami, GVG, Miranda, Avid, Harris, Polycom, Tandberg, Sharp, LifeSize

9 XEROX AUDIO VISUAL SOLUTIONS

Norcross, GA | xeroxaudiovisual.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$90M/$82M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$90M/$83M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

1,500/175/12/29

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Design, engineering, installation, and service of AV, videoconferencing, and digital signage systems/NEC, Epson, Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Sanyo, Smart, Tandberg, Polycom, LifeSize, Crestron, AMX, Extron, Chief

10 FORD AUDIO-VIDEO

Oklahoma City, OK | fordav.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$53M/$53M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$60.5M/$60.5M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

405/260/7/37

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Design, installation, and service for sound, video, and lighting systems/Over 300 professional product vendors

11 VIDEO CORPORATION OF AMERICA

Somerset, NJ | 732.545.8000 | vca.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$60M/$57M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$63M/$60M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

2,200/115/3/39

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Sales, installation, engineering, project management, and service of AV, broadcast, post-production and studio projects/Polycom, Tandberg, Avid, Sony, Autodesk, Harris, Ross, NEC, Panasonic, Crestron, C-Nario, AMX, VBrick

12 IVCI

Hauppauge, NY | 631.273.5800

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$62.3M/$45M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$75M/$55M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

1,115/160/25/15

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Custom integration of videoconferencing and telepresence systems, AV equipment, and managed conferencing services/Cisco, Polycom

13 COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING

Newington, VA | 703.550.5800 | commeng.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$55M/$48M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$60M/$51M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

210/105/1/24

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Audio, video, and data communications, systems design and integration, product sales and service/All major broadcast and multimedia suppliers

14 YORK TELECOM

Eatontown, NJ | 866.836.8463 | yorktel.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$77.2M/$43M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$80M/$50.6M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

3,426/375/6/25

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Managed services, integration, B2B, interoperability exchange, videoconferencing, digital signage, unified communications/Cisco, Polycom, Vidyo, LifeSize, 3M, AMX, Accordent, Christie, Crestron, Extron, NEC, Samsung, Scala, Sonic Foundry, Sony

15 AUDIO VIDEO SYSTEMS

Chantilly, VA | 703.263.1002 | avsinc.net

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$37.5M/$37.5M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$46M/$46M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

450/110/2/18

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Design, engineering, systems integration, and maintenance of AV and control systems /Extron, Crestron, AMX, Polycom, Tandberg, Smart, Panasonic, NEC, Planar, Sharp, Christie, Chief

16 WASHINGTON PROFESSIONAL SYSTEMS

Wheaton, MD | 301.942.6800 | wpsworld.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$65M/$39M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$68M/$45M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

146/46/2/23

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Full-line AV contractor, sales, service, engineering, consultation, programing /Over 500 brands

17 AVIDEX

Bellevue, WA | avidexav.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$29M/$25M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$44M/$40M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

400/130/3/7

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

AV system design, engineering, installation, equipment sales, rentals, and servicing/AMX, Christie, Crestron, Extron, Panasonic, Polycom, Tandberg

18 TRITECH COMMUNICATIONS

Garden City, NY | 631.254.4500 | tritechcomm.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$36M/$36M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$38M/$38M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

200/80/4/8

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Design, engineering, systems integration, maintenance, and staffing/Audiovisual, communications, and security systems

19 ANDERSON AUDIO VISUAL

San Diego, CA | andersonav.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$31M/$31M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$37M/$37M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

1,900/130/7/14

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Design, integration, and support of commercial AV applications/Crestron, AMX, Polycom, Tandberg, Extron, ClearOne, Chief, Da-Lite, Samsung, LG, Epson, Panasonic, NEC, Draper, JBL, Audio-Technica, Shure, Biamp

20 VERREX

Mountainside, NJ | 800.883.7739 | verrex.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$29M/$26M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$35M/$33M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

175/140/11/64

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Strategic planning and consulting, systems design, systems engineering, project management, procurement, fabrication, control systems programming, and more/Authorized dealer for over 250 manufacturers

21 VERREX

Sterling, VA | 703.404.8900 | avitecture.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$29M/$29M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$33M/$33M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

350/92/1/31

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Budget analysis, system design, installation, commissioning, documentation, and training/Extron, Crestron, AMX, Christie, Mitsubishi, Sharp, NEC, Tandberg, Polycom, Lutron, Shure, Biamp, Crown Audio, ClearOne, Draper, Da-Lite, Stewart Filmscreen, Middle Atlantic, JBL

22 SPINITAR

La Mirada, CA | 800.722.6444 | spinitar.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$32M/$28M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$35M/$30.4M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

230/100/4/24

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

AV integration, custom design, installation, engineering, service support, digital signage, streaming media, and AV/IT integration/Extron, Tandberg, Christie, Mitsubishi, AMX, Cisco, Sharp, Panasonic, Liberty, Crestron, NEC, Accordent, Polycom, Chief, Scala, Biamp

23 COMPVIEW

Beaverton, OR | 800.448.8439 | compview.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$42M/$28M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$48M/$30M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

1,400/110/7/23

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Audio, video, and conferencing system integration and support including design, engineering, installation, programming, and managed services

24 ALPHA VIDEO & AUDIO

Minneapolis, MN | 952.896.9898 | alphavideo.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$36.5M/$36.5M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$30M/$30M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

950/84/4/40

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Sales, design, and integration of AV/IT systems and digital signage solutions/All major AV manufacturers and CastNET digital signage

25 DATA PROJECTIONS

Houston, TX | 713.781.1999 | dataprojections.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$43.3M/$27.4M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$45.1M/$28.9M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

1,300/135/6/23

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Videoconferencing, video streaming, digital signage, room control systems, projection and displays, and interactive technology/Polycom, VBrick, Crestron, Smart, Sanyo, Tandberg, Christie, Panasonic

26 ADTECH SYSTEMS

Sudbury, MA | 978.261.1077 | adtechsystems.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$26.8M/$25M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$30M/$28M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

500/85/4/20

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Commercial audio systems integration, residential design and install/Tandberg, Polycom, LifeSize, Crestron, Extron, Biamp, Revo, Christie, InFocus, Epson, Mitsubishi, Samsung, Hitachi, Sanyo, Atlas Technologies, JBL, Bose, Chief, Da-Lite

27 BLUEWATER TECHNOLOGIES

Southfield, MI | 800.344.6575 | bluewatertech.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$35M/$22M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$41M/$26M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

450/130/4/26

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Commerical AV systems integration, live-event staging, and national in-store solutions and services/Crestron, Christie, Barco, Extron, AMX, Samsung, Epson, Sharp

28 SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS

Cleveland, OH | 440.234.2604 | soundcom.net

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$21.1M/$21.1M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$26M/$26M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

610/87/4/40

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Design, installation, and integration of professional sound, video, security, and control systems and specialty healthcare communications systems/All major and numerous specialty product lines

29 DIGITAL NETWORKS GROUP

Irvine, CA | 949.428.6333

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$29.3M/$29.3M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$25.4M/$25.4M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

412/107/2/7

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Full-service AV design, engineering, programming, project management, installation, and support services/All major brands

30 SOUTH WESTERN COMMUNCIATIONS

Newburgh, IN | 812.477.6495

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$35M/$21.2M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$40M/$24.5M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

235/167/5/34

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

AV, telephony, data, fire/security, intercom, TV, instructional technology, media distribution, nurse call, infant protection, PLC, video visitation/Rauland, Mitel, EST, Cisco, MediaCAST, Promethean, HCI, Renovo, Omron, Wonderware

31 CORBETT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Chantilly, VA | 703.631.3377 | ctsi-usa.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$23.2M/$23.2M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$24M/$24M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

250/110/1/41

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

AV and professional sound systems, healthcare and education communication systems/Rauland-Borg, Tandberg, Extron, Crestron, Ascom Wireless, Sanyo, AMX, 3M, Notifier, Shure

32 UNITED VISUAL

Itasca, IL | 800.780.1907 | unitedvisual.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$24.5M/$20.8M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$26M/$23M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

410/85/3/61

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Design, procurement, consulting, engineering, installation, programming and service of AV, videoconferencing, digital signage, smart classrooms, and related collaborative technologies/AMX, Biamp, Christie, Crestron, Crown, Epson, Extron, JBL, LifeSize, NEC, Sharp, Smart Technologies

33 SENSORY TECHNOLOGIES

Indianapolis, IN | 317.347.5252 | sensorytechnologies.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$21M/$21M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$21M/$21M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

650/58/5/5

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

AV integration, videoconferencing, managed services, telemedicine, telepresence, distance learning, digital signage, command and control/Tandberg, Cisco, Polycom, Crestron, AMX, NEC, Extron, Biamp, Hitachi, Barco

34 ALL PRO SOUND

Pensacola, FL | 800.925.9822 | designbuildperform.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$29M/$20M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$28M/$19M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

220/87/1/30

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Systems integration, AV systems design and installation, theatrical lighting systems installation, commercial and residential AV equipment sales, consulting/All major audio, video, and most lighting lines

35 ADVANCED AV

West Chester, PA | 877.696.7700 | advancedav.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$21.5M/$16.5M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$25M/$18.5M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

250/100/1/25

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Systems integration, digital signage, videoconferencing and telepresence, service and maintenance/Extron, KBZ, Christie, NEC, AMX, Crestron, Sony, Epson, Harris

36 OFFICE ENVIRONMENTS OF NEW ENGLAND

Boston, MA | 617.439.4900 | oene.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$16M/$16M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$18.5M/$18.5M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

360/50/4/32

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

System design, engineering, programming, project management, installation, field engineering, commissioning, onsite service, onsite staffing, training, documentation

37 SNADER AND ASSOCIATES

San Rafael, CA | 415.257.8480 | snader.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$32M/$13.5M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$34M/$18.4M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

150/70/4/35

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Broadcast and AV systems integrator and reseller, design, integration, programming, training, service/Sony, Panasonic, Christie, Harris, Extron Crestron, AMX, Polycom, Autodesk, GVG, Avid, Tandberg

38 AVW-TELAV AUDIO VISUAL SOLUTIONS, SYSTEM DESIGN AND INTEGRATION DIVISION

Montreal, QC, Canada | 800.868.6886 | avwtelav.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$11.6M/$11.6M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$18.2M/$18.2M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

250/50/18/50

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

AV consulting, design, installation, project management, and support services/Crestron, Christie, Sanyo, Panasonic, Samsung, AMX, Extron, Tandberg, Polycom and Biamp

39 SPORT VIEW TECHNOLOGIES

Brighton, MI | 248.437.0041

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$22M/$22M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$18M/$18M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

175/70/2/55

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Audio and visual, broadcast, surveillance, CCTV

40 VIDEO SYSTEMS OF THE CAROLINAS

Charlotte, NC | 704.527.9494 | videosystem.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$17.4M/$17.4M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$18M/$17.8M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

350/46/3/19

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

AV design/build system integrator, specializing in integrated videoconference and presentation systems/Tandberg, Polycom, LifeSize, Extron, Crestron, Mitsubishi, Sanyo, Sharp, Epson, Planar, Biamp, ClearOne, Kramer, Liberty, Draper, FSR

41 INTERACTIVE SOLUTIONS

Memphis, TN | 901.866.1474

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$13.5M/$13.5M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$17.5M/$17.5M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

400/61/2/14

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Audio- and videoconferencing, command and control, digital signage, education, healthcare, legal, content management, meeting rooms and more/Tandberg/Cisco, Polycom, Crestron, AMX, Kramer, Da-Lite, Sanyo, Ashly, Biamp, Chief, Draper, Elmo, Hitachi, KSI, LifeSize, Mitsubishi, Shure, Vaddio

42 VISTACOM

Allentown, PA | 610.791.9081 | vistacom.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$16M/$16M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$17M/$17M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

225/65/1/56

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Integration, design engineering, service/AMX, Crestron, Da-Lite, Draper, Extron, Lutron, Sonic Foundry, Panasonic, Polycom, Scala, JBL, Middle Atlantic, Sony, Tandberg, VBrick

43 TIERNEY BROTHERS

Minneapolis, MN | tierneybrothers.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$45M/$13M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$50M/$14M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

650/100/2/33

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

AV systems integration, videoconferencing and streaming, digital projectors, flat panel displays, AV communication solutions, and more /Smart, Epson, Tandberg, Polycom, Da-Lite, Extron, HP, InFocus, NEC, Optoma, Panasonic, Sanyo, VBrick, Liberty, Chief, Crestron, 3M

44 SIGNET ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS

Norwell, MA | 781.871.5888 | signetgroup.net

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$26.8M/$13.4M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$26M/$13.5M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

725/118/3/37

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Full systems integration, IP integration, communications, healthcare communications, integrated security, life safety/Rauland, Bosch, Hirsch, Genetech, NEC, Biamp, Crestron, Extron, EST

45 COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING COMPANY

Hiawatha, IA | 800.377.0271

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$26M/$13.4M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$26M/$13.5M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

850/175/8/64

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

AV, fire and security, healthcare communications, IT, and two-way communications/EST, Honeywell, Berk-Tek-Ortronics, Bose, EMC, Motorola, GE Healthcare, Lenel, Cisco, DVTel, React Systems, Microsoft, GarrettCom, Secure Care

46 R2W

Las Vegas, NV | 702.434.6500 | r2west.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$15.4M/$8.3M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$20M/$12.5M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

63/72/4/9

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Low voltage contractor, systems integrator, AV, security, surveillance, access control, control systems, large displays, custom-designed systems/Crestron, Sony, Yamaha, Meyer Sound, Christie Digital

47 ACCENT ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATORS

Bonita Springs, FL | 239.992.2223

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$14.1M/$11.5M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$15M/$12M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

250/70/4/10

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Design, implementation and installation, commissioning and programming, service and support/Crestron, Control4, Savant, JBL, Siemens, Lenel, GE, Axis, Bogen, AMX, Lutron, Yamaha, Biamp, VBrick, Pelco, Nexo

48 TOTAL VIDEO PRODUCTS

Mickleton, NJ | 800.447.0920 | totalvideoproducts.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$21M/$13.9M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$18M/$11M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

320/35/1/22

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

AV systems installation and design, support and maintenance, integration of telecommunications, digital signage, and more/Epson, Extron, AMX, Crestron, NEC, Panasonic, Sony, JBL, Smart, Polycom, Tandberg

49 BURST

Denver, CO | 888.472.2820

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$27.6M/$17M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$18M/$9.6M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

15/25/6/19

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

AV and broadcast equipment sales, AV and broadcast consultation, design, installation, and engineering/All major AV and broadcast manufacturers

50 PRESENTATION PRODUCTS

New York, NY | 212.736.6350 | presentationproducts.com

2009 TOTAL REVENUE/ 2009 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$6.4M/$6.4M

PROJECTED 2010 TOTAL REVENUE/PROJECTED 2010 REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AV SYSTEMS INSTALLATIONS

$9M/$9M

NUMBER OF 2010 INSTALLATIONS/ FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES/ COMPANY LOCATIONS/ YEARS IN BUSINESS

320/28/1/25

PRIMARY SERVICES OFFERED/ PRIMARY PRODUCT LINES OFFERED

Consulting, engineering, project management, programming, installation/Smart, Crestron, Extron, Tandberg, Polycom, QSC, TOA, ClearOne, Shure, Revolabs, Panasonic, Draper

Profiles

AVI Systems



AVI Systems recently integrated this conference room at a Marshall Erdman and Associates location.

Since 1974, AVI Systems has successfully partnered with architects, contractors, consultants, executives, and educators to create electronic classrooms, training facilities, auditoriums, videoconference rooms, boardrooms, arenas, courtrooms, broadcast facilities, digital signage, and many other projects that incorporate audiovisual systems. AVI Systems is a full service audiovisual systems integrator that designs, engineers, installs, fabricates, and services leading edge technology with formalized and time tested procedures. It can take a project from its initial planning phase to design-build, to final training and continuing service. AVI Systems effectively and efficiently delivers high quality, user-friendly systems to its clients. Recognized throughout the audiovisual industry, AVI Systems is technology oriented and aggressively focused to stay on the leading edge.

CTSI



CTSI integrated this control room for a web hosting company.

Founded in 1969, Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. (CTSI) is a design, engineering, and systems integration firm providing the mid-Atlantic with custom, highly integrated audiovisual solutions for its customer board rooms, conference centers, command/operations centers, training rooms, auditoriums, and executive conference rooms. Its solutions include multi-location highly integrated video conferencing, audiovisual touch panel control systems, digital signage, briefing display systems, audio conferencing systems, and professional sound systems. With over 100 employees, CTSI is an established company with the resources and expertise to provide sophisticated design, installation, and programming, as well as maintenance and on-going support. CTSI’s commitment to the industry is its qualification as an InfoComm Diamond Level AV Solutions Provider meeting the necessary Design and Installation staffing and certification requirements. Its customers include the Pentagon, Terremark Worldwide, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Food and Drug Administration, Alexandria City public schools to name a few.

Data Projections

Data Projections is a leading audiovisual systems designer and integrator providing advanced communications products and technology solutions for a wide range of clients across the educational, governmental, and corporate environments. From system design to installation and product training to service and support programs, it connects its clients with customized end-to-end audiovisual solutions that are scalable, reliable, and above all, simple to use.

Diversified Systems



Diversified Systems recently integrated the Tonight Show’s audio mix room.

Diversified Systems was formed in 1993 as a multidisciplinary integration company serving the broadcast, audiovisual, RF, and IT industries. It provides turnkey solutions incorporating consulting, design, engineering, project management, equipment procurement, commissioning, training, and documentation. Clients span broadcast, Fortune 500, mobile production, universities, and government. With over 110 people dedicated to integration and services, Diversified has three full service integration locations, allowing it to provide superb service and support anywhere in the country. Corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, NJ, is a 20,000 square-foot facility able to stage several large projects simultaneously. Its West Coast facility is also 20,000 square feet, and is able to house and build production vehicles. Its mid-Atlantic office’s 5,000 square-foot facility was developed to serve the region.

Presentation Products



A Presentation Products installation at Pink Sheets OTC in Manhattan.

As a full service design build firm, Presentation Products has been a leading provider of audiovisual solutions for over 20 years. Serving the corporate, higher education, K-12, education, hospitality, government, military, and residential markets, it has the experience required to successfully deliver turnkey audiovisual solutions that best meet its clients’ needs. With offices in New York City, its staff of experienced professionals provides breakthrough thinking, custom-engineered systems, and innovative solutions to some of the world’s most admired organizations. Presentation Products has built a reputation of service excellence by being fully committed to its clients’ satisfaction from project inception through design, installation, and ongoing maintenance.

Roscor



Roscor integrated this widescreen display at Northwestern University.

Roscor has been providing AV products and solutions for more than 35 years with multi-disciplined expertise. It is headquartered in Mount Prospect, IL and it has branch offices in Farmington Hills, MI; Milwaukee, WI; Cincinnati, OH; and Jakarta, Indonesia. Its focus is to provide solutions to fulfill and exceed its customers’ objectives and requirements. It represents products from leading manufacturers of hardware and software, and provides value-added solutions. Its design objectives are to provide technology, intuitive operation, and easy maintenance. Roscor provides a full range of products and tailored solutions, including system and solution consultation, integration and installation, post installation support and service, technical personnel outsourcing, training, and remote system monitoring. Roscor’s staff includes manufacturer-trained and certified support and maintenance personnel, plus industry-certified engineers, programmers, and installers. The team of multi-disciplined engineers, installers, and project managers are focused on fulfilling its customer’s objectives on time and within budget.

SoundCom Systems

Since 1970 SoundCom Systems has been providing custom AV and specialty communication design and integration services. Sound and video has always been its specialty, and it provides custom solutions and superior service to the healthcare, corporate, education, and government markets. From its offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh, SoundCom has installed projects across the U.S., as well as in other countries. SoundCom provides a quality work environment for its employees and prides itself on its business ethics, quality, and professionalism. Its sales efforts are supported by a diverse group of engineers, technicians, and project managers. Its established internal procedures ensure maximum quality control and continual, responsible financial performance. It maintains a long list of industry certifications and high profile projects and has solid relationships with virtually every equipment manufacturer. SoundCom has experienced steady and profitable growth throughout the years.

Sport View Technologies

Sport View Technologies, along with its strategic partners, works to bring the very best solutions to its customers in the gaming, entertainment, racing, education, and hospitality industries. Solutions include audio and video systems, security and surveillance design and implementation, access control strategies and systems, hospitality in-room systems, interior and exterior signage packages, casino table gaming management and tracking, convention and conferencing design/build, interactive kiosk and wayfinding, telepresence, and control systems. With an extensive footprint of staff throughout the country, Sport View provides its clients and end users with both telephone and on-site support capabilities 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Having over 55 years of experience, the ability of Sport View Technologies to deliver a wide range of solutions is the hallmark of the service that it brings to all of its customers.

TriTech Communications



TriTech integrated this meeting room at a Fried Frank office location.

TriTech Communications is a leading technology systems integrator providing clients with a single source for design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of large, complex audiovisual, communications, and security systems. From needs assessment and engineering, to procurement and project management, to installation, staffing, and maintenance, TriTech delivers solutions on time and on budget. Its dedication to customer satisfaction is second to none. TriTech’s core geographic territory spans Virginia to Maine. The company’s corporate headquarters, engineering, and fabrication facility is located in Garden City, Long Island. The company operates regional operations centers in Washington D.C., New York City, and Boston. The company also serves several Fortune 500 clients throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, managing critical project installations via its national project team. TriTech’s client base spans all vertical markets including corporate, healthcare, education, government, and not-for-profit.

United Visual



United Visual’s headquarters in Chicago, IL.

United Visual creates a synergy of imagery and sound to produce a sensory experience bounded only by its clients’ imagination. Professional AV systems, skillfully designed and integrated by an experienced United Visual team, will infuse any organization’s communication strategies with vibrancy, clarity, and immediacy. The result is a consummate participatory experience from which presenters and audience alike come away with a new paradigm of knowledge and interactivity. United Visual offers a comprehensive array of practical solutions for a wide range of spaces utilizing innovative applications of proven technologies such as projection systems, high definition desktop video, digital signage, telepresence systems, audio conferencing, videoconferencing, audio and video recording and archiving, video streaming, distance learning, smart classrooms, sound and sound masking, rich media, and control systems.

Verrex

Founded in 1947, Verrex is a global design-build integrator and managed services provider of advanced conferencing, collaboration, and presentation technologies. Specializing in benchmark enterprise-level corporate solutions, clients engage Verrex to communicate, collaborate, and articulate locally and globally across an entire organization. It offers clients a high level of execution, broadest global footprint, universal standards, and a sophisticated portfolio of comprehensive services. Verrex expertise includes strategic planning and consulting, systems design, systems engineering, project management, procurement, fabrication, control systems programming, installation, service, and preventive maintenance programs, on-site staffing, managed conferencing, and VNOC services. A clear distinction in the market, Verrex’s approach draws from a proprietary quality management process that documents each stage in a successful design, system and service deployment. Refined over six decades, the Verrex Process ensures consistent best-in-quality standards regardless of project, challenge, or geography. Verrex has been family-owned for three generations, promoting a unique corporate culture that values camaraderie and peer mentoring.

Video Systems of the Carolinas



Video Systems’ headquarters in Charlotte, NC.

Video Systems of the Carolinas, founded in 1991, is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, with additional sales and technical support offices located in Greensboro, NC and Raleigh, NC. Through its affiliation with the USAV Group, it has a network of dealers to support installations in other markets. Video Systems is an InfoComm Diamond Certified AV integrator. Video Systems is a design-build firm specializing in pro AV presentation equipment, video-, and audioconferencing systems for business. Its goal is to be a one-stop solution for companies of all sizes who want the latest in audio and video equipment for their businesses. It integrates the best technology to create visionary and unique presentation environments. Video Systems maintains long-term relationships with its clients, giving them continued support and service over the years.

The Whitlock Group



The Victory Media Network is the first large-scale, outdoor digital arts gallery in the world, and the Whitlock Group worked on the installation.

The Whitlock Group is a premiere audiovisual systems integration and managed services company. It excels in enabling customers to succeed with unified communications and advanced collaborative solutions on an enterprise, national, and global basis. The Whitlock Group has been recognized as a leader in providing full-scale design, engineering, project management, integration, and maintenance support for audio/video, videoconferencing, telepresence, video streaming, digital signage, broadcast, and related multimedia solutions. As a founding member of the Global Presence Alliance, The Whitlock Group is qualified to provide turnkey technology solutions and support to mission-critical and high-profile projects. stay on the leading edge.