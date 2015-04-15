NASA Awards Yorktel SEWP V Contract

- Yorktel has been awarded the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contract.
- NASA SEWP V is a five-year contract with a five-year option period. Each contract holder may do up to $20 billion through NASA SEWP V. Last year alone, the United States government procured over $2.4 billion in goods and services via NASA SEWP IV.
- “We are delighted to now hold such a major contract vehicle through which to deliver our solutions throughout the federal government,” said Yorktel EVP of sales, Greg Douglas. “This contract is a highly strategic accomplishment for Yorktel, and we are honored to continue working with and empowering the US federal government with state-of-the-art video collaboration systems, networks, services, and related information technology.”
- For 30 years, Yorktel has empowered federal agencies with myriad levels of secure and non-secure video communications and collaboration, integration, professional services, telepresence, and staffing solutions. The company, which recently secured ISO 27001 certification, boasts a portfolio utilized by agencies including DOE, DOED, SSA, VA, USDA, DOJ, and HHS, as well as various segments of America’s armed forces.
- Yorktel’s contract will have a 10-year effective ordering period, including: a five-year base period from May 1, 2015 to April 30, 2020, and one five-year option to extend the period of performance through April 30, 2025. The contract, which is open to all federal agencies and their contractors, may be used to procure up to $20 billion of information technology products and product-based services.
- “We are especially pleased to hold a contract in the small business category,” added Greg Douglas. “The federal government is very strong in doing business with small businesses. According to NASA, 50 percent of SEWP IV task awards went to small businesses.
- “SEWP is truly an amazing success story dating back to its creation in 1993 and Yorktel is ecstatic to win its first NASA SEWP contract; an overwhelming achievement for our team as this preeminent government-wide acquisition contract brings tremendous value.”
- As an established and agile leader in the federal acquisition community, the SEWP program office manages a suite of government-wide IT product solution contracts that provide NASA and all federal agencies with timely access to vital technologies. SEWP V contracts streamline the process of providing federal agencies with state-of-the-art tablets, desktops and servers, IT peripherals, network equipment, storage systems, security tools, software products, cloud-based services, video conferencing systems, IT and audiovisual products, as well as related services such as installation, training, and maintenance.