Lightware U.S.A. 25G Hybrid Line of Digital Matrix Switchers

- Lightware U.S.A., the U.S. distributor for Budapest-based Lightware Visual Engineering, will feature the 25G Hybrid Technology line of digital matrix switchers, which work in tandem with Lightware's Modular Extender (MODEX) family of external signal extenders.
- Designed to deliver high-resolution image quality and 24/7 reliability, the 25G Hybrid is a complete source that manages and distributes all digital and analog signals over a single Cat-5 cable or fiber via specially developed input/output cards combined with audio add-ons. As a comprehensive line of digital matrix switchers, transmitters and receivers, 25G Hybrid combines switching with a powerful suite of diagnostic tools for the digital age.
- Since the 25G Hybrid accepts multiple formats it enables users to deploy a single, space-saving frame instead of separate routers and switchers for various formats.
- At the heart of the new line is super-fast 25 gigabit per second data-rate switching, which allows transportation of next-generation video signals like HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort1.2. The future-proof platform is ready for all video and audio standards, including 4K and stereo 3D formats.
- Multilayer switching design allows independent routing of each signal type (breakaway switching) for all layers. This feature provides switching and extending of all signal layers separately, or in a breakaway format, to be recombined at output to a single connection.
- Each video port can be equipped with a separate audio input and output (audio return channel) connector forming a 320x320 S/PDIF crosspoint switch. It manages stereo and multichannel audio as well as high-bit rate formats like Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio. Multichannel-to-stereo down mixing can be provided as an option.
- Other 25G Hybrid features include ethernet 10/100 connection in all input and output ports for local devices and remote extensions, USB KVM connectivity, and IR/CEC/RS-232 control signal support.