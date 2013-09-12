Blazing Visuals Sign Shop Transforms with Gefen-Supported Digital Flames

Retail signage for the newest Blazing Visuals Sign Shop transformed itself into a blazing inferno that invigorates the street, thanks to an innovative installation using Gefen's Digital Signage Creator.
- Blazing Visuals took the standard retail signage for its Point Pleasant, NJ, store and created a more immersive customer experience. This creative, full service sign company handles all aspects of sign making from creative content development through to production and publishing. For its own custom signage, the owner, Pete DiSpirito, wanted to up the “wow” factor and remain true to his company’s mission.
- Local integrator Scott Craig entered the picture and pitched the Digital Signage Creator as the ultimate tool for creating the kind of special effects desired.
- According to Craig, “I wanted to draw attention to their newest location and store front windows while keeping budget and time constraints at the forefront of our plans.”
- One of the biggest challenges in creating the flaming signage was the simple task of projecting a visible image onto the glass windows of the location.
- “We did our own research and used some 3M graphics film to help facilitate the kind of visuals we wanted that would expand on the company’s Blazing Visuals logo.”
- Gefen’s Digital Signage Creator manages content with its bundled Digital Signage Director software, which works on with any Windows OS-based browser. It is a layer-based layout program offering the ability to insert music, layer still and video images, write scripts to control content and pull RSS feeds off the Internet. These advanced features give users full control over their content creation, yielding visually stunning digital signage results. Users can schedule content to play at any time using the iCal application. Content can be pushed to the Digital Signage Creator for an immediate update of the on-board memory or pulled automatically from a remote server. High definition resolutions are supported up to 720p at 60 frames and 1080p at 24 frames in both landscape and portrait alignments.
- “I am a big fan of Gefen and the unprecedented level of outstanding support Gefen provides their customers. Great customer service is difficult to come by from a manufacturer of Gefen's caliber these days. When you find a company that supports you like Gefen does, you turn to them any time possible,” said Craig.
- The successful installation has driven more traffic to the store front as well as creating local buzz. The additional traffic has inspired Blazing Visuals to consider expanding their digital signage.
- “It is likely they’ll implement store-front window signage at other company locations, and I’m looking forward to using the video wall options of the Gefen Digital Signage Creator,” added Craig.