NanoLumens Named Finalist for Excalibur Award

- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the state’s association dedicated to the promotion and advancement of Georgia’s technology industry, announced that NanoLumens has been chosen as a finalist for the 2014 Excalibur Awards.
- Winners are selected from among the finalists and will be officially recognized at the 2014 Excalibur Awards ceremony on October 24, 2014 at the Georgia Aquarium located at 225 Baker St NW, in Downtown Atlanta.
- The Annual Excalibur Awards celebrates Georgia companies and organizations that demonstrate the best use of technology, typically provided by a third-party, to solve complex issues and processes in business and education. Tech-enabled companies that develop their own non-commercial technology solutions to enhance their organization are also considered for the awards, which are presented by TAG in collaboration with the Business and Technology Alliance of TAG (B&TA). Platinum Sponsors for the event includes ASAP Solutions Group, Jabian Consulting, and Primus Software Corporation.
- NanoLumens was selected from among over 90 applications submitted by companies and organizations from across Georgia. NanoLumens displays are slim, ultra-lightweight, energy efficient, and feature a bright, seamless, high resolution picture quality that can be viewed from any angle throughout the display horizon without color shift or image distortion. The company’s patented display technology, helps marketers engage with their customers in every type of trade show, retail, hospitality, stadium, arena, transportation and public event environment.
- All NanoLumens displays accept input from nearly any device or content management system. There is no need for special software, hardware or special personnel to display content. With a profile of only a few inches, NanoSlim displays can be installed on virtually any surface without being obtrusive. NanoLumens’ patented display technology is optimized for indoor use, operating with virtually zero heat or noise while producing bright, consistent color as well as superior off-axis viewing with no color shift or image distortion throughout the display horizon.
- “We are truly pleased to honor the recipients of the 2014 Excalibur Awards,” said Tino Mantella, president & CEO of TAG. “This year’s competition was fierce, as we had our largest and best group of entrees since our event’s origin, eight years ago. We believe celebrating these tech-enabled companies and organizations strengthens our message of Georgia’s emerging position as a national leader in technology.”
Topics