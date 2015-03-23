NanoLumens Given Workplace Accolades

- NanoLumens has been named one of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s 2015 Top 150 Workplaces in Atlanta. The nomination is based solely on surveys conducted in the workplace and completed by each company’s employees.
- “We’re honored to be included on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s prestigious list of the Top 150 Workplaces in Atlanta,” Rick Cope, President of NanoLumens, said today.
- NanoLumens is working on visualization solutions that can be designed, engineered and manufactured in a variety of shapes, sizes, and curvatures. The company recently completed a $13.3 million round of financing to accelerate the company’s strategic business and technology development programs. The company services clients in a broad range of markets, from casinos to education.
- At Integrated Systems Europe 2015, NanoLumens showed its front installable, front serviceable 2.5MM visual display, the NanoSlim Engage. The Engage can be viewed clearly edge-to-edge from short distances.
Topics