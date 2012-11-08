Milestone Blood Drive Assists in Sandy Recovery

Milestone employees participated in a Blood Drive on October 31 in combination with company headquarter neighbors Gassen Companies and Connexions Loyalty Travel Solutions.

The drive had already been planned long before Hurricane Sandy became a reality, but the events on the East Coast gave the blood drive an extra sense of urgency and weight. Volunteers quickly filled the few empty donation spots still on the schedule.

Memorial Blood Centers collected 38 units of blood during the drive, which can help save up to 114 lives.

"At this time, Memorial Blood Centers is providing additional units to affiliated blood centers in Upstate New York, and we are able to provide additional blood when called upon by our sister organizations," said Heather Heyer, donor recruitment representative. "It's my understanding the concern on the East Coast is that many blood drives have been and will continue to be cancelled due to Sandy, so the supply will decrease due to the lack of blood drives."

Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New Jersey on October 29 and affected 24 states, with the greatest damage in New York and New Jersey. The storm resulted in more than 80 U.S. deaths and an estimated $50 billion in damages.

"We continue to be in contact with our employees and friends in the most impacted areas about ways we can help," said Scott Gill, CEO of Milestone. "Our Community Connections Team is also looking at ways to provide assistance to those in need throughout the region."