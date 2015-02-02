NAMM 2015: Sennheiser Launches Evolution Wireless D1

- Sennheiser has launched evolution wireless D1, a range of digital wireless microphone systems that lets bands go wireless the easy way. With systems for vocals or for instruments, transmitters and receivers automatically pair and select suitable transmission frequencies, while multiple D1 systems can automatically coordinate themselves. ew D1 operates in the 2.4 GHz range, which is license-free worldwide. “D1 instantly readies you for making music – and takes the complexity out of wireless,” said Martin Fischer, Product Manager at Sennheiser.
- Bands can now forget about frequency setting, matching transmitters and receivers, and getting the gain right because evolution wireless D1 offers true ease of use by doing all these time-consuming and sometimes error-prone chores for them. “Basically, all that is needed is to switch the system on," said Martin Fischer. “The rest will happen automatically. In no time at all, you’re all set to start jamming – with all the levels right and a stable wireless link.”
- D1 operates in the 2,400 to 2,483.5 MHz range, which is license-free worldwide so there is no need to register the system or pay for the use of bandwidth. Region-specific particularities are catered for in the respective country variants. To allow co-existence with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other 2.4 GHz systems, the D1 receiver continually scans the RF environment, and will inaudibly and seamlessly hop to another frequency if it detects any interference. “ew D1 continually checks the entire 2.4 GHz band in your surroundings to guarantee you optimum performance,” added Fischer. Two channels are always available: besides the actual audio transmission channel, the system runs a redundant back-up channel, thus providing frequency and time diversity. Transmission reliability is further increased by fast-switching antenna diversity. Summing up, Fischer said, “ew D1 uses triple diversity to protect the wireless link between radio microphone and receiver.”
- The evolution wireless D1 system employs the industry-leading aptX Live codec that ensures excellent audio quality and wide dynamics for vocals, speech and instruments over the entire audio frequency range. Overall latency is a low 3.9 milliseconds, which is ideal if wireless monitors are to be used. To ensure optimum levels, ew D1 automatically sets the correct microphone sensitivity.