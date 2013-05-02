Solstice Software from Mersive Now Supports Additional Mobile Devices

- Mersive, a provider of visual computing software, has expanded the list of mobile devices supported by Solstice software to include iPods, iPhones and Windows 8 laptops and tablets.
- These devices are in addition to Windows 7 laptops and iPads, which are already supported.
- Solstice software enables multiple users to connect simultaneously to a shared display using a range of devices and applications over an existing WiFi or Ethernet network. With Solstice, you can walk into a meeting room and instantly connect, share and control the display fostering collaboration and decision making.
- "We're very excited about this announcement because it represents a significant step forward in the growth and accessibility of Solstice," said Christopher Jaynes, Mersive founder and chief technology officer. "Solstice was launched in March, and already its broad appeal is driving our software updates as we work towards meeting the needs of customers seeking a simple and affordable solution for visual collaboration. Next will be the additional of Android devices coming in June."
- Mersive will showcase its Solstice software in booth #538 at Interop Las Vegas, the industry's premier technology event enabling IT professionals and technology solution providers to leverage technology to power their business.
- Solstice has also been selected as a Best of Interop 2013 finalist in the "Wireless, Mobility and BYOD Support" award category. The Best of Interop Judging Committee, comprised of 16 award-winning IT editors and analysts, reviewed nearly 150 entries and selected finalists based on the products with a significant technical impact with the most potential of advancing the business technology market.