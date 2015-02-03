NAMM 2015: Auralex Debuts Deep6 Low-Frequency Absorber

Auralex Acoustics has launched its new Deep6 Low-Frequency Absorber, a 2’ x 4’ x 6” powder-coated, black steel frame-enclosed absorption device.

The Deep6 Low-Frequency Absorber is specifically designed to be installed on a wall or across a vertical corner to improve low-frequency absorption throughout the room and accuracy at the mix position, but without the sonic artifacts of competing products. This solidly constructed acoustical treatment is the perfect choice for rooms where corner-fitted bass traps are not possible due to doors or windows and provides usable broadband control down to 40Hz.