Chief Expands Kontour Monitor Mount Series to Include Arrays

- Chief has expanded the Kontour series of monitor mounts to include array configurations, giving installers more flexibility to meet installation needs. The K3 group of mounts includes 3x1/2x1, 2x2, and 1x2 configuration options. Each comes in either free standing or grommet mounting styles. A clamp accessory provides a third choice for installers.
- The K3 mounts provide aesthetic, stable solutions - perfect for offices, call centers, security desks, control rooms, healthcare, and IT settings.
- The 3x1/2x1 configuration is the first on the market and comes with many features for installers, including:
- Telescoping lateral shift
- Room for three 27" monitors or two 30" monitors
- Independent height adjustable arms and center head*
- Adapts for small screens by moving heads from telescoping to main arms
- Each arm head features 12 degree Centris tilt in each direction*
- The column mounting head adjusts 10 degrees up and down*
- Array arms can be arranged flat or angled 15 degrees toward the user*
- 15 lbs (6.8 kg) weight capacity per monitor*
- Landscape and portrait orientation capable
- Integrated cable management*
- * Features apply to all configurations in the K3 group
- All mounts are first available in black with silver to follow soon. The 3x1/2x1 configuration includes the K3F310B desk stand and the K3G310B grommet/bolt down stand. The 2x2 configurations include the K3F220B desk stand and the K3G220B grommet/bolt down stand. The 1x2 configurations include the K3F120B desk stand and the K3G120B grommet/bolt down stand.