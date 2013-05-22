Audinate and Bose Corporation Form Licensing Agreement

- Bose Corporation has licensed Audinate's Dante patented media networking solution. The agreement will enable Bose Professional to integrate Dante into its professional audio products.
- Bose Professional manufactures loudspeakers, amplifiers and sound processors for a wide variety of installations, ranging in size and complexity from retail spaces to stadiums. With a focus on enabling consultants, systems integrators and installers to create the best audio experiences for their customers, Bose Professional products are also enhanced by software for acoustic design, network control and monitoring, and hardware configuration.
- Dante is built on IT standards, and is a complete media networking solution. Dante delivers low-latency, tightly synchronized, sample-accurate playback, while simplifying installation and configuration of AV networks.
- “By including Dante in our products, we make it easy for our customers to meet the requirements of the installations that call for this solution to exchange high quality digital audio over virtually any network layout,” said Akira Mochimaru, general manager, Bose Professional Systems Division.
- “Bose is one of the best known brands in the world," said Lee Ellison, CEO of Audinate. "Bose products offer powerful professional quality and superior performance, and we value the fact that their customers are requesting Dante for their networks.”
- Dante is a proven and scalable system widely deployed in thousands of installations today, ranging from hotels, transportation centers, hotels, shopping centers, public address systems, live sound reinforcement, theatres, concert halls, stadiums and athletic venues to corporate boardrooms, universities, broadcast facilities, recording facilities, Houses of Worship, government facilities and courtrooms.