MultiTaction to Launch Curved, Multi-User Interactive Wall at DSE 2015

MultiTaction will launch its new Curved MultiTaction iWall, featuring the company’s interactive display technology, at this year’s Digital Signage Expo (DSE) in Las Vegas. According to MultiTaction, its new display is the only curved multi-user interactive wall that supports an unlimited number of concurrent users, has curvatures of up to 360 degrees, and widths up to 96 feet. With its Curved MultiTaction iWall, MultiTaction is expected to transform communication processes at executive briefing centers, corporate lobbies, and public locations with yet another first in large-format interactive displays.

The Curved MultiTaction iWall is a modular, highly customizable display system. With this unique platform, users will benefit from key features such as ultra-fast responsiveness, simultaneous touch, IR pen, and object recognition. It support for seamless integration across PCs, smart devices, and other interactive displays allows users to easily save and access content created on the Curved MultiTaction iWall at any time. The combination of both the user experience and real-life objects is a new revelation in the methods used to deliver corporate information and accelerate business processes.

“With our new Curved MultiTaction iWall, we are addressing a growing need in corporate spaces for a solution that is not only interactive but truly allures users into the visual experience,” said Jonathan Priestley, vice president of marketing for MultiTaction. “The curvature of the display produces a wider field of view for corporations to effectively communicate with and impress their clients. Combining this new Curved MultiTaction iWall with our leading software applications transports users through an intuitive journey unlike anything available on the market today.”