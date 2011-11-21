Altinex Reveals HDMI Over Coax Tool

Brea, CA--Altinex has introduced the TP115-350/351 HDMI Over Coax Transmitter/Receiver pair.
- Designed for transmitting HDMI signals up to 1080p over long distances by means of a single RG-6 coaxial cable, the signal management tool is ideal for conference facilities, lecture halls, presentation facilities, churches, and other environments where video signals need to be sent over long distances between the source (such as a Blu-ray Disc player) and the destination video display, Altinex says.
- Upon receiving the HDMI output from a source device such as a Blu-ray Disc player, the TP115-350 transmitter converts the HDMI video and audio signals into a digital format for transmission over coaxial cable. At the display end, the TP115-351 receiver converts the coaxial signal back into the standard HDMI format for connection to a display, TV, or other device. The combination of transmitter and receiver supports HDMI 1.3, DVI 1.1, and 12-bit Deep Color as well as HDCP 1.2. Supported signal resolutions include 1280 x 720, 1920 x 1080, 720p, 1080i, and 1080p. At 1080p, the HDMI signal can be transmitted up to 300 feet.
- In addition to HDMI transmission, the TP115-350 / TP115-351 pair allows for a remote control's IR (Infrared) signal to pass from the receiver back to the transmitter in order to control the video source from the display location—enabling presenters to easily manage their content. This IR capability requires the purchase of the optionally available AC301-111 IR emitter and the AC301-112 IR receiver. The IR transmission supports single press functions including power, play, stop, etc.
- For applications where multiple displays are required — such as two screens on each side of the stage/altar area in a house of worship — the Altinex TP115-351 makes it easy to duplicate signals. Each TP115-351 receiver has an additional coaxial output that can be used as the input by another TP115-351 receiver in the same area. This ‘loop out’ capability facilitates signal transmission for up to 20 receivers / displays from a single transmitter. Each TP115-351 receiver’s coaxial output can transmit the same distance as the transmitter’s main output.
- Larry Drum, CTS, Altinex’ regional sales manager for the Central United States, commented on the versatility the TP115-350/351 HDMI Over Coax Transmitter/Receiver pair provides: “The Altinex TP115-350/351 provides today’s AV integrator tremendous flexibility when it comes to the distribution of the most commonly encountered High Definition signals. The straight forward design of the combination transmitter / receiver makes installation easy, and with the ability to cascade as many as 20 displays off of the source, having matching video displays throughout a facility is now well within reach—at a price that is highly competitive. I’m confident AV consultants, integrators, and installers will find tremendous value in this system.”
- All equipment is available now, with the exception of the AC301-112, which will be available by the end of November.