Multi-Display Signage with Matrox C-Series

- C-Series cards feature multi-monitor capabilities, support for up-to-4K/UHD DisplayPort, DVI & HDMI displays, and EDID management for video walls. With C-Series, users can create dynamic digital signage installations including in-store retail displays, menu boards in restaurants, and display walls at trade shows and other live events.
- “These latest C-Series graphics cards deliver solid performance, as well as the reliability we have come to expect from Matrox,” said Wille Jan Bons, CEO of digital signage software developer Net Display Systems. “Having successfully installed Matrox M-Series graphics cards many times in the past, we were excited to test out this new line of cards with our Smart Digital Signage, and would most definitely recommend C-Series to our customers seeking to drive digital signage across multiple displays.”
- The Matrox C420 is a quad card with passive cooling. This low-profile card is works for small-form-factor signage players in tight spaces where full HD displays are being deployed. The six-output C680 features higher performance and display density. Up to six 4K/UHD displays can be connected to this single-slot card.
- Both C-Series cards deliver reliability and flexibility via Matrox PowerDesk software, which comes included to help users configure their multi-display setups, either in portrait or landscape configurations (or a combination of the two). In addition to letting you set display orientation, PowerDesk helps users adjust for monitor bezels, align multiple projectors, and facilitate EDID management.
- “We have validated Matrox C-Series cards with the PRONTODISPLAY digital signage system and we are impressed with the smooth video playback across multiple displays,” said Pronto TV technical project manager, Robert Edlund. “As a key supplier of turnkey signage solutions to the Norwegian marketplace where multi-display quality, flexibility, and reliability are prized, we believe Matrox C-Series graphics cards are an excellent choice.”