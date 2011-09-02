Casio Launches Lamp-Free Projector Grant

- The promotion is currently underway and ends October 31, 2011 at 11:59PM Eastern Standard Time.
- Casio’s new Short Throw projectors are outfitted with an efficient and engaging set of features that illuminate any classroom and aid in the creation of dynamic lessons and lectures. The Short Throw series has a 0.68 throw ratio lens, an Interactive Whiteboard and can display 3D content from a 3D capable computer bringing educational material to life.
- Administrators and faculty of public or private schools and universities in the United States can enter Casio’s Lamp-Free Projector Technology Grant for a chance to win a Mobile Classroom Package worth $12,500. The Mobile Classroom Package includes a Casio Short Throw Projector, Casio Pen & Software, 30 pairs of Casio 3D active glasses and an AVRover Cart equipped with a 3D computer.
- Individuals can enter Casio’s Lamp-Free Projector Technology Grant contest by visiting Casio’s Education Projector website and filling out the required fields or by sending a postcard with their name, complete street address, daytime telephone number and school or university employed by to Casio Lamp-Free Projector Grant, PO Box 18893, San Jose, CA 95158. Postcards must be postmarked by October 31, 2011 and received by November 7, 2011.
- A winner will be selected and announced on or about November 10, 2011.
- www.CasioEducationProjectors.com