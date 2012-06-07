DPI E-Vision Projectors with Warp, Blend and Lens Memory

Digital Projection International (DPI) has expanded its E-Vision series.
- The new E-Vision 1080p-8000 and E-Vision WUXGA 8000 introduce advanced display features such as integrated image Warp and Blend, Lens Memory and advanced resolution options. Additionally, the new models deliver higher brightness capabilities, producing up to 8,000 lumens of illumination. The DLP-driven E-Vision 1080p-8000 and WUXGA-8000 offer numerous lens options, user swappable color wheels and advanced color controls. Both of the new E-Vision displays will commence shipping in Q2.
- Weighing in at less than 53 lbs., the dual-lamp E-Vision 8000 displays utilize the latest in Texas Instruments’ dark metal DLP technology. Announced as a complement to the existing E-Vision WXGA 600 / E-Vision WXGA 7000 displays, originally introduced at InfoComm 2011, the new E-Vision 1080p-8000 and E-Vision WUXGA 8000 allow DPI’s integrators to select the optimal E-Vision for their application based on price, capability and resolution.
- A variety of fixed and zoom lens options give the E-Vision 1080p-8000 and E-Vision WUXGA 8000 a flexible throw ratio range of .76:1 – 8.26:1. Two swappable color wheels allow the integrator or the end user to easily select and install the color wheel that provides the best balance of lumens and color depth to complement their application objectives and venue lighting conditions. With MSRP’s starting at $13,995, plus lens, the 8,000 lumen E-Vision 8000 series projectors are priced to support a wide array of conservative AV budgets.
- DPI will be demonstrating the new E-Vision series displays, as well as numerous other new single-chip and 3-chip precision projectors, throughout a completely reconfigured 60-foot by 50-foot booth (#N941) at InfoComm 2012.