Rusty Waite to Lead EAW Worldwide Sales

Rusty Waite

EAW has appointed Rusty Waite to the position of vice president of sales. Waite, a 20-year audio industry veteran, will lead the worldwide EAW sales network from his new home base in EAW’s design center in Whitinsville, MA USA.

“EAW is poised to leapfrog others in our space with the Anya system, and we need a powerhouse leader of our sales network to plan for, manage and compound this growth,” explained Jeff Rocha, EAW President. “Rusty has just the right mix of hands-on product and industry knowledge, audio engineering and production chops, marketing savvy and business development experience to take EAW to the next level and beyond.”

“Throughout my 25 years in the industry, I’ve looked up to the EAW brand for its phenomenal sound and reliability,” commented Waite. “But as I got closer, I was flat-out blown away by the newer lines such as Anya and the QX series. And coupled with the fact that the majority of EAW speakers are once again manufactured in the U.S., our momentum is catching on both domestically and internationally, and I cannot wait to see what we as a team do next.”