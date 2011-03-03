BC Electronics To Represent Middle Atlantic Products

- Middle Atlantic Products has chosen BC Electronics as sales representative in the AV, Broadcast and Music markets in several Mid-West states.
- Commenting on the new appointment, Robert Newhuis, Middle Atlantic Sales Director noted “BC Electronics has a proven track record of success and a reputation for excellent customer service that is a perfect fit with our company. We are proud to have Rick Hanson, and his dedicated staff, represent us.”
- BC Electronics will represent Middle Atlantic throughout the southern Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska territory.
- For technical specifications and in-depth information about Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com or call 1.800.266.7225.
