Rocky Hill Distributes Town Meetings Online

Discover Video has announced that Rocky Hill, Connecticut, has implemented its Video Publisher service for delivering town meetings to citizens live and on-demand on the Internet. The new Discover Video service permits Rocky Hill to publish town meetings and agendas on the web for anyone to view and replay using PCs, Macs, or mobile devices.

“The Discover Video service allows us to deliver our town council, board of education, zoning, and other meetings to our citizens anywhere, anytime”, said Barbara Gilbert, Rocky Hill Town Manager. “Our residents can stay informed on important town topics without having to attend in person or catch them on TV. This innovative and easy to use service will encourage our younger generations to get involved with key issues affecting the town and their families.”

Discover Video’s town meeting service allows municipal governments to publish town meetings and events on the Internet for on-demand viewing. It provides DVR type controls including fast forwarding and pausing. Some of the unique features include the ability to search multiple town meetings for keywords/topics, divide long meetings into small chapters, and add supporting documentation such as agendas and minutes. Each town can customize the web viewing page with their specific colors and logos. The Video Publisher service starts at $995 per year.

“We are delighted that Rocky Hill quickly adapted to the new service”, said Rich Mavrogeanes, CEO, Discover Video. “In just a few days, the town had indexed and published over a dozen meetings. The Video Publisher service helps to increase government transparency and it provides important information to citizens quickly and easily”.

