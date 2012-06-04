MultiDyne Introduces KVM-1000 Transport System

Locust Valley, NY--MultiDyne has introduced the KVM-1000, a compact, cost-effective solution for transporting DVI/HDMI and USB over two multimode fibers.
- Building on the functionality of the company's original KVM-6000 solution, the new KVM-1000 multimode system is optimized to increase the transmission distance of high-resolution HDMI and DVI video and computer graphics up to 1km, offering users an affordable transport solution through the application of two fibers. MultiDyne will unveil the new KVM-1000 at InfoComm 2012.
- The KVM-1000 is designed to transport computer graphics while extending computer control via USB. Enhanced USB 2.0 transport capabilities enable additional peripherals such as printers, scanners, and webcams - further extending a user's remote desktop. Through a graphical user interface, users can monitor and control the KVM-1000 as well as perform firmware updates. These functions can be accessed easily via a USB connector on the front panel of the system.
- "The KVM-1000 features the same powerful functionality of our legacy KVM-6000 system, enhanced for users who require a smaller, more economical solution," said Frank Jachetta, president, MultiDyne. "Ideal for shorter-range applications, the KVM-1000 can expand an operator's reach dramatically using MultiDyne's cutting-edge multimode fiber technology."
- The KVM-1000 also features the ability to be routed via MultiDyne's EOS-4000 Series of optical patch bays.