Prysm Channel Partners

- Prysm Inc., the provider of laser phosphor display (LPD) technology for large-format applications, has announced that to date is has enlisted fifteen channel partners that will promote, sell and support its display panels in North America, Europe and the Middle East.
- The partners will provide customers with installation, support and training for the LPD panels.
- “As Prysm’s exclusive partner in the UK, we are very excited to bring a new technology and player into the market that has the ability to completely change the AV [audiovisual] industry,” said Stuart Holmes, managing director of PSCo. Ltd.
- Holmes said the 25-in.-diagonal (4:3) tiles will provide designers, integrators and architects with the flexibility to create displays of various shapes and sizes. With nearly 180º viewing angles, a brightness of 800 nits, an optical seam of 0.25 mm and a refresh rate of 240 Hz, users can capture audience attention at almost any angle. Powered by LPD’s solid-state components, the display solution offers an internal health monitor and autocalibration system for 24/7 operation and stable performance for the duration of the application.
- Applications include retail, command and control, broadcast, digital signage and transportation.
- “The LPD screens meet our customers’ communications needs for an advanced, energy-efficient yet stunning visual display,” said John Zettel, CEO of AVI-SPL, another partner company.
- Other Prysm partners are: 4D Sales and Marketing, Aleron Technologies, Astel Elektroniks, AVI Systems, BIS BV, BKM Total Office, Bluewater, Diversified Media Group, Electrosonic Systems Inc., Lighting Systems Co., Muscat Electronics, Polymedia and Sapphire Marketing.
- For more information: www.prysm.com
