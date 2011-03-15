NEC Display Showcase London

- Digital signage events group The Screen has announced that they have scheduled two special "Breakfast Briefings" set against the backdrop of Battersea Power Station in London.
- In early April, the vast Boiler House of the power station will be home to the annual NEC Display Showcase, where more than 25 of NEC's solution partners will be exhibiting the latest applications for NEC's large-format displays, LEDs and video walls.
- Working with NEC, The Screen has devised two briefing sessions that will explore the issues, challenges and opportunities for digital signage applications within the dynamic fields of education and wayfinding.
- From projection to notice boards, classroom TV and information systems, modern education has embraced a host of integrated content management and networking technologies to pull learning resources and digital information across multiple classroom platforms. In a session entitled "Education: Avoiding the Cuts," The Screen will look at how the digital signage industry can continue to prosper, even under the looming shadow of budget cuts. Speakers from across the industry will include representatives from two Universities (Derby & Brunel), The Abbey School, SCHOMS and well-known industry veteran Terry Freedman.
- The digital age offers the opportunity to fundamentally re-imagine navigation techniques, and digital signage is a key ingredient of this digital wayfinding revolution. In a session entitled "Wayfinding: Digital Signs for the Times," attendees will hear from Sarah Lukins, head of digital marketing at Westfield, and Julie Ayres, head of passenger information at Gatwick Airport, on how these different organizations are using digital technology to redefine and implement their complex digital communications agendas.
- "The Showcase and Battersea Power Station provide a compelling backdrop for these Screen briefings," said Richard Cobbold, chairman of The Screen and cofounder of Digital View, "It's an excellent opportunity for our audience to not only listen and learn, but also to see and feel the latest in real world applications from the companies that actually implement it."
- The NEC Showcase will be open from 9a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, at Battersea Power Station, London SW8 5BN. The Screen Briefings will run for two hours in a morning session starting at 11 a.m. and an afternoon session starting at 2:30 p.m. To learn more about the Breakfast briefings, or to register:
- http://www.thescreen.org/uk/index
