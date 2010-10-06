ClearOne Shipping New USB Speakerphone System

- ClearOne is now shipping the CHATAttach 150, its latest USB speakerphone system for Unified Communications (UC) and soft phone applications. The CHATAttach system, designed for use in both small and mid-size conference rooms, contains two CHAT 150 speakerphones which can be connected together, even with a call already in progress, to function as a single system providing even, full-room coverage with outstanding audio quality.
- The CHATAttach, which connects via USB cable to any PC or laptop, works with leading brands of VoIP phone systems, internet phones, and web conferencing applications. It also incorporates ClearOne’s exclusive HDConference technology, providing an immersive natural sound environment for all conference participants.
- “As more companies realize the benefits of Unified Communications, they are looking for cost-effective solutions to extend those capabilities across the enterprise,” said Darrin Thurston, vice president of product management, Conferencing and Collaboration at ClearOne. “ClearOne’s new CHATAttach 150 group speakerphone combines expandability and ease of use to a robust conferencing experience, all in one affordable package. It is a perfect audio compliment for any collaborative experience, whether it be paired with video or for stand alone audio. “
- The CHATAttach 150 product features HDConference audio technologies such as full duplex, Distributed Echo Cancellation®, noise reduction, first mic priority, automatic gain and level controls and adaptive modeling. It is available now with an MSRP of $849.99.