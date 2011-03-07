AVToolbox Releases Audio Leveler

Erlanger, KY--AVToolbox has released its AP-311, an audio leveler which utilizes technology developed by SRS Labs.
- To perform, the AP-311 maintains a constant stereo audio level output in spite of fluctuations encountered in the source's audio signal. By dividing the audio spectrum into 20 separate bands and sampling the audio levels within those bands, the AP-311 holds levels constant.
- Inputs up to 2Vrms are accepted and the output level is a maximum of 1Vrms. The unit requires 5VDC for operation and an AC Adapter is provided.