Middle Atlantic Revamps Compact Surge Protection

The new Series Protection and 2-Stage Compact Surge Devices from Middle Atlantic Products establish new industry standards for reduced size, rapid response time, and comprehensive surge protection.
- Offering the fastest responding technology in the most compact stand-alone surge protection device in the industry, the new Series Protection system is engineered with non-sacrificial and non-degrading protection to ensure system reliability by effectively absorbing surges without contaminating the system ground. It safeguards against both under and over voltage events with automatic recovery that does not require a hard reset after a surge event, minimizing system downtime.
- The new MOV protected 2-Stage unit is the industry’s most compact stand-alone surge protection device that deflects surge events from line to neutral without contaminating the system ground. It safeguards against both over and under voltage events and its two-stage technology provides enhanced surge protection. Quality fire-protected components eliminate the risk of fire associated with surge events.
- Both of these devices can power and protect displays, extenders, digital signage players and more, while their ultra compact size makes them ideal for installation behind flat panel displays, in furniture, within ceiling and wall boxes or in a traditional rack already filled with components.