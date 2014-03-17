Delphi Display Systems for Retail, QSR

- Delphi Display Systems, provider of consumer engagement and business optimization technology solutions in the food service and consumer retail markets, has a new corporate website offering customers easier website navigation, an updated design and improved content. Delphi’s new website features information on its solutions and professional services, a blog with content designed to help its customers improve their business as well as a portal to Delphi’s online store. The site will be updated each month with new and interesting content related to the QSR, Fast Casual, Fuel Distribution/C-Store and Retail markets.
- Rick Kowalski, Delphi’s Vice President of Marketing stated, “We designed our new website to be much more user-friendly and to feature more information about our solutions. We wanted to create a site where our customers and potential customers could go to learn about what we offer and also to read some thought-provoking content that might help their business in other ways. So for example, on our blog page we feature interesting articles related to topics like QSR revenue improvement, customer loyalty and speed of service.” Mr. Kowalski added, “Customers who may not be familiar with Delphi will now to be able to quickly grasp the wide breadth of hardware and software solutions the company offers. We think we hit the mark with our new design.”
Delphi’s new website will feature something new every month including interesting videos, new blog articles, product news, business acquisition announcements, company milestones, new online store products and price promotions. Delphi’s new website URL is www.delphidisplay.com