Microspace's CELLCAST Content Delivery Solution

- Microspace Communications has just introduced its CELLCAST enterprise quality content delivery solution. CELLCAST utilizes cellular technology to provide delivery of business applications. The service offers network management capabilities with Microspace providing its comprehensive managed services.
- According to Curtis Tilly, Director of Enterprise Media at Microspace, "This new offering when combined with our suite of satellite services makes Microspace a one stop shop for delivery of video, audio and data for enterprise applications."
- Mr. Tilly will be a speaker at the upcoming INFOCOMM 14 Conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center (June 14-20) He will be discussing various media delivery solutions for today's digital signage networks.