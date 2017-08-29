Meyer Sound Appoints GerrAudio Distributor for Canada

Meyer Sound has appointed GerrAudio Distribution to resume responsibility for design, technical support, sales, and servicing of Meyer Sound products throughout Canada. Established in 1977, GerrAudio is headquartered in Brockville, ON, with additional sales and technical support locations in Quebec and Western Canada.

"Our customers expect fast, responsive service and the highest level of technical expertise,” said Meyer Sound executive vice president Helen Meyer. “The GerrAudio team has a proven track record on both counts, and their dedication to customer satisfaction has earned the trust of audio professionals across Canada."

"We are thrilled to be back representing Meyer Sound with our 'boots on the ground' proximity to our customers across Canada," said GerrAudio founder and president Bob Snelgrove. "With factory-trained techs and a full stock of spare parts, servicing can now be done with very fast turnaround combined with a deep and personal understanding of a customer's specific needs. Our objective is to respond quickly and effectively, no matter how complicated or simple the customer need or question."

Snelgrove also plans to help to heighten customer awareness of the latest developments in Meyer Sound technologies. "The LEO Family of loudspeakers is a brand new day for sound technology," he said. "After hearing a LEO Family system, even seasoned audio pros react that they are hearing something new from Meyer that is exciting and different. With the resources at our disposal, we will be doing many more product demos throughout Canada to showcase how Meyer Sound's products have again raised the bar."

GerrAudio had served as Meyer Sound's Canadian distributor over a prior term spanning nearly three decades. During that period, GerrAudio played a role in developing long-term relationships with major Canadian performing arts facilities and production companies serving international touring artists. GerrAudio Distribution is also the authorized Canadian distributor for other signature audio manufacturers, including DPA microphones, DiGiCo digital mixing consoles, ClearCom intercom systems, and Audio Precision test equipment.