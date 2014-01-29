SurgeX Joins USAV, Association of ProAV Integrators

- SurgeX has become a USAV Preferred Manufacturer Partner (PMP).
- USAV is an association of professional audio-visual (ProAV) integrators located throughout the U.S. and Canada that collectively serve more than 80 percent of the top U.S. metropolitan areas.
- "SurgeX is the ideal choice to be USAV's exclusive power management partner based on its superior technology, vast product line, industry-leading warranty, and a commitment to helping integrators develop creative AV solutions," said USAV Group Founder and CFO, Chris Whitley. "Power protection is an important part of many audio visual installations, and SurgeX is fully equipped to serve our dealers diverse needs."
- USAV generally selects only one PMP in each product category. Manufacturers are chosen based on a three-step process that includes: a stringent application process, approval by a Dealer Advisory Council, and a vote by USAV members. SurgeX was chosen for its competitive pricing and incentive program, and also because it is the only manufacturer in the industry that provides professional-grade power protection and intelligence solutions for rack systems, branch circuits, and standalone equipment.
- "We are proud to be among the elite ProAV brands represented by the USAV," said Shannon Townley, president SurgeX & energy intelligence solutions sales. "USAV dealers are some of the most creative and cutting-edge professionals in the industry and we look forward to providing them with the very best power protection and energy intelligence solutions available."